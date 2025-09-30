More on this and what is happening in the Middle East tomorrow

Reports are flooding the media claiming that President Donald Trump has “authorized” Ukraine to engage in long-range missile and drone strikes, deep inside Russia.

The Constitution for the United States does not empower the US Federal Government to “authorize” any other government to attack a third country - so where this power stems from, to “authorize” Ukraine to do . . . anything . . . to a third country . . . is a mystery. The US Constitution also does not authorize the US Government to wage a “proxy war” using a second country (Ukraine) to attack a third country (Russia). But that is precisely what they’ve been doing for more than three years.

Ukraine’s non-President, Volodymyr Zelensky, whose term of Office EXPIRED last May, is also asking President Trump to authorize the sale of US “Tomahawk” Cruise Missiles, for Ukraine to use against targets deep inside Russia. Conflicting reports say either Trump refused the request or, say he is “considering” the request.

Both the launching of “Deep” strikes into Russia, and providing long-range missiles, guided by US Military Satellites, to carry-out such long-range strikes, are “Red Lines” for the Russians. Crossing those Red Lines would LIKELY see Russia declare the US as a “Party to the conflict” thereby opening the door for Russia to begins striking targets here, inside the USA.

Russia’s logic is flawless: If the US provides the weapons, and US Satellites in space are needed to guide those weapons to targets inside Russia, then it doesn’t matter who actually pushes the launch button (i.e. Ukraine), it is the US guiding those missiles to target - actively - and that makes the US a “party” to the conflict.

As you might imagine, the very moment Russian submarines already in the Atlantic Ocean off our shores, start firing their hypersonic missiles and hitting targets like:

The General Dynamics, US Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, PA, (supplies artillery shells to Ukraine) or;

The Raytheon missile manufacturing plants in New England, or;

The military bases throughout New Jersey that are acting as transportation logistics hubs to supply Ukraine, or;

the Submarine manufacturing site in Groton, CT, or;

the huge naval port at Norfolk, VA from which much of the Ukraine armaments are loaded on ships,

The US would be clutching their pearls and screeching “We’ve been attacked” without ever bothering to mention we caused the whole thing to begin with.

Of course, none of this changes how YOU and ME will be affected once hostilities begin. Imagine the shear chaos - nationwide - once we come under actual military attack by Russia. The “masses who are asses” who have made ZERO preparations for actual war, will be literally out-of-their-minds.

Many will run to the supermarket to buy food. Markets will likely be stripped bare of food within hours. Others will frantically run to gas-up their vehicles - only to find many gas stations already out of fuel. (Both of which we all see every time a Hurricane hits. People are warned for DAYS in advance, but most wait until a couple hours before the storm makes landfall, then run out to buy food, water, and get fuel, only to find everything sold out.)

If you thought seeing the panic from a hurricane was bad, wait until you see the panic of an actual war starting. It will be a “Mad Max” type of Freak Show.

Think I exaggerate?

Once the missiles start striking military targets, how long do you think it will be before some nitwit says to another nitwit, ‘are any missiles coming here to New York City?” A third nitwit who only heard PART of the question, then panics and tells other people “missiles are coming to New York City.” That’s all it’s gonna take for there to be absolute mayhem.

Think Lincoln and Holland Tunnel traffic is bad on a typical workday? Wait until you see tens-of-thousands more people all trying to get out of Manhattan at the same time. I suspect they’ll be smashing into each other - even driving on sidewalks - trying to get through the tunnels and OUT of NYC.

Then, the major highways will fill up. So what might we see there? How about the same self-centered douchebags we usually see driving up the shoulders when traffic gets jammed up. THEY don’t care that the shoulder is for breakdowns or emergency use. THEY have to get . . . . wherever they have to get to. . . and THEY aren’t going to wait like everybody else. The car wrecks and smash-ups on the highways will cripple those roads as a means of evacuation.

Maybe certain states will try to implement “Reverse flow” on their major highways to get people out of THEIR cities. Except guess who isn’t showing up to handle the reverse-flow process? The Department of Transportation guys. THEY will be among the people trying to high-tail it out. If they think missiles are coming - maybe even nuclear missiles ..... they’ll undoubtedly say “fuck the job.” Same thing with the cops. The firemen. The EMT’s on Ambulances. “Fuck the job -- I have to protect MY family.” The local Emergency Services, will utterly collapse.

Now, I know that some of you think “Russia wouldn’t dare.” You’re wrong. The reason you’re wrong is that it is no longer a matter of Russia having a choice. The US and Europe will not stop what we’re doing. So either Russia PUTS A STOP to what the US and Europe are doing to them via Ukraine, or Russia risks the loss of THEIR entire country. We’re leaving Russia no choice.

Others of you will try telling me “We can defend against those missiles, we have PATRIOT, and THAAD systems to shoot down incoming missiles.” No. We don’t. We gave them Ukraine, and to Israel, and to countries in Europe over the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Our own government has left _______ us ________ almost defenseless.

But what I’ve described above will be nothing compared to what will happen if the fight goes nuclear.

The very first atomic bomb to detonate in or over an American target will send panic throughout the entire nation all at once.

We will get to see what all those “peaceful, decent, law-abiding” citizens become when they think their own survival is at stake. Every sociopath and psychopath that has managed to squeak-by and remain a productive member of society, will go apeshit.

Of course, no disaster would be complete without “you-know-who” I’ll just say “THEM” beginning to loot. It’s what THEY do each and every time a disaster strikes. Hurricanes, Tornadoes, wildfires, earthquakes, flooding, even just long-term power outages. Their minds are so small, their thinking is so befuddled and self-centered, all THEY will think about is what THEY can steal.

And don’t bullshit me about this being “racist” -- we see it with our own eyes every single time a disaster strikes. They’ll be out there looting the big screen TV’s, grabbing the latest pairs of Whoever’s SNEAKERS are the hottest item, ripping-up the wig stores - even carrying-off whichever ATM machines they can haul away. If they can grab it, they’ll be stealing it. It’s that simple.

It’s what THEY do.

Once the initial salvo has ended, and presuming the powers-that-be who caused all this, can communicate to the other side to agree to a ceasefire, get a ceasefire, life as we knew it will be over forever.

Everything will be closed. No stores. No banks, no credit card machines at any stores that ARE open, no debit cards, no SNAP, no EBT. Those who were smart enough to have cash money, may be able to buy something here or there, but it will be along time before anything even resembling “normal” returns.

As the city-dwellers run out of food, roving bands of savages will start heading out into the suburbs to pillage. It is there, in the suburbs, that the armed confrontations will likely be worst. Middle class homeowners, many armed, will likely slaughter the marauders.

If any of the savages even make it out to the rural parts of the country, I am of the opinion they won’t last long. Pretty much EVERONE in rural America is armed, and there’s plenty of vacant land and woods to dispose of the carcasses of the sub-human animals they have to put an end to.

All this because the United States of America and the European Union, thought they could get away with fomenting, financing, and facilitating the forcible overthrow of the democratically elected President of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych, in the year 2014.

After Yanukovych was overthrown, it was the US that installed a puppet regime in Ukraine, and it has been the US and the EU that have caused each and every escalation of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia.

Today, we’re at what Russia says “is not an escalation, it is ignition.” I think they mean “ignition of War.”

Isn’t it interesting, and quite coincidental, that the same Donald Trump who just reportedly “authorized” Ukraine to use long-range missiles to strike deep inside Russia, will be meeting tomorrow with E V E R Y General and Admiral in the E N T I R E Armed Forces of the United States? Yep.

For the first time in all of US History, every General and Admiral in the Entire US military, has been called to a meeting at the US Marine Corps Base in Quantico, VA.

There has never once been such a meeting, ever before in the entire history of the country.

I think this meeting is to tell the Military what’s coming. How fast it all starts, is unknown to me. But I suspect it won’t be long.

⚡ALERT: US Hospitals Prep for MASS CASUALTY EVENT, Trump Strikes on Moscow, Nuke Capable Tomahawks

I got some credible information that indicates mass casualty prep is currently being initiated in the USA