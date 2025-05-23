Seemorerocks

Stegiel
3h

Ok. Stepping back NATO still fights Russia via Ukraine. Russia for internal reasons continues to draw NATO out into a probable first strike situation. The opponent irrationally escalates. This due to Russian Appeasement.

Will Tyndale
5h

Now that Russia is ceeating a DMZ on a hostile border, it is time for the USA to create its own DMZ.

Time for the 50-50-50 Plan in

3 monumental steps:

1) Conquer 50 miles into Mexico to create a DMZ and deportation center.

2) Process and deport 50 million illegals going all the way back to the 1960’s.

3) Finish this in 50 months. One million deportations a month.

On a related note: A Drug War with Mexico and a simultanious race war is unavoidable.

