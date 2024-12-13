It began shortly after Midnight eastern US time: A large and violent attack by Russian forces against numerous targets inside Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry made clear "This is retaliation for using U.S.-supplied ATACMS against Taganrog on Dec. 11."

93 missiles and more than 200 drones showered several Ukrainian regions with warheads, plunging them in suffocating blackouts.

Word of the pending attack came around 10:00 PM eastern us time last night when as many as 8 Russian Tu-95s long-range bombers took to the air, all of them conducted a launch maneuver.

Some such attack bombers took off from as far away as Murmansk Russia, as shown on the map below:

There were also concerns of "Iskander" missiles being launched from Taganrog.

Reports also confirmed "Kalibr" Missile carriers departing from Novorossiysk.



According to accounts on social media, explosions were heard in Odessa, Ivano-Frankovsk and other regions. Strikes were reported in the town of Burtysh in Ivano-Frankovsk Region, where a key power plant is located.

Ukrainian media have reported emergency power outages in Kiev, Odessa, and elsewhere. In Ternopol Region, some 50% of residents are currently without electricity, according to local authorities.

Meanwhile, Washington throws Kiev another desperate lifeline, announcing new $500 million military aid package, which includes, missiles, ammo, and small arms.

This is what Hal Turner reported yesterday

Russian Aerospace forces have begun preparation for possibly the largest air strikes since the beginning of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine. Without going into details which might compromise sources and methods, I can report the sudden and shear scope of clearly preparatory activities is something that has not been seen since the darkest times of the Cold War. This isn't some maintenance surge, this is actual FULL arming-up of many, MANY, aircraft. Intel reports are calling this prep work "extremely aggressive."



US spy satellites have also seen imagery which leads the US to conclude the world could also see the launch of multiple ICBM/IRBM "Oreshnik" for the first time. Imagery and human intel reliably report 20+ "Oreshnick" missiles are currently in operation and ready for firing. No reliable time-frame estimate was made available to me, but I was told "Not long from now. Not long at all."

Something is taking place inside Russia which signals a terrifying and dangerous escalation is taking place: Numerous Russian Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) Transporter-Erector-Launcher (TEL) trucks have come out of storage and are traversing snow-covered back roads throughout the entire nation of Russia.

After the recent attack by Ukraine, against a military airfield in Taganrog, the Russians launched a very significant attack overnight last night, against numerous targets inside Ukraine.

But these movements of ICBM's hint at something far bigger: a possible launch against NATO itself.

Russia has repeatedly warned that if western-supplied missiles were used to attack deep inside Russia, those missiles require western satellites to guide them to target. Ukraine does not have any satellites. So if "Ukraine" uses western-supplied missiles, and those missiles are actively guided-to-target by western satellites, then the west (collectively) becomes a "Combatant" -- an active participant in the fight, against which Russia can strike back.

When they said "strike back" they made clear they felt entitled to strike western (i.e. NATO) bases inside NATO countries.

These explicit warnings came after Ukraine used western-supplied, long-range missiles back on November 19 to hit Russia.

After that strike by Ukraine, Russia unleashed a new hypersonic "Oreshnik" missile, with empty warheads, to hit a major military production site inside Ukraine. The video of that attack , using the Oreshnik with six multiple Independent re-entry vehicles (MIRV) warheads, rained down six (6) separate storms of fire and molten metal upon the military factory in Ukraine.

The terrifying fury of fire and molten metal sub-munitions coming out of the sky at over 6,000 miles-per-hour, sent shockwaves through Ukraine and the West.

Ukraine's strikes against Russia then halted . . . until December 11, when Ukraine did it again: Hitting Taganrog, Russia with US-supplied ATACMS.

Last night, December 12, Russia struck Ukraine with at least 93 missiles and more than 200 drones. But AFTER that, all the missiles you see above, started coming out of their storage and into the field of Russia . . . ALL OVER their country.

It is now appearing that the Russians ____MAY____ strike bases in NATO countries.

No military exercises have been announced inside Russia which would account for these missile movements. They are ongoing as this story publishes at 10:41 AM EST on Friday the 13th of December, 2024.