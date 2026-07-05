Konstantinovka is considered one of Ukraine’s most important defensive strongholds in Donbas and forms part of the heavily fortified Slavyansk-Kramatorsk defensive belt.

Its capture brings Russian forces closer to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, two of Kyiv’s key remaining positions in eastern Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin has said the capture of the heavily fortified Ukrainian stronghold opens the way to Kramatorsk and Slavyansk

3 Jul, 2026

Russian troops have captured Kiev’s longstanding stronghold of Konstantinovka in the Ukrainian-controlled part of Donbass, with Russian President Vladimir Putin calling the city a “key” that opens a direct path toward liberating the rest of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

The city is part of the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk-Konstantinovka agglomeration in the northwest of the DPR, which Kiev had touted as a virtually impregnable “fortress” after spending a decade heavily reinforcing it following the 2014 Maidan coup that triggered the conflict in then-Ukrainian Donbass.

Konstantinovka has seen intensive fighting over the past few weeks, after Russian forces advanced from multiple directions, effectively cutting the city in half and surrounding part of the disorganized Ukrainian garrison.

The Russian commander-in-chief said the liberation of Konstantinovka was “only the first, but very important stage” in destroying Kiev’s remaining positions in the region, during a visit to an auxiliary command post on Friday, where he was briefed by Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and senior frontline commanders on the combat situation on the ground.

READ MORE: Russian MOD showcases Konstantinovka liberation highlights (VIDEO)

“The capture of Konstantinovka by the troops of the Southern Grouping opens a direct road for further advances toward Kramatorsk, Slavyansk, and other fortified areas, and is, of course, the key to liberating the entire territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic,” Putin said, noting that the Russian military was maintaining “positive dynamics” and increasing the pace of offensive operations across the entire front.

During the briefing, commanders reported that Russian troops had entered Konstantinovka from multiple directions, breaking Ukrainian defenses into isolated pockets before clearing them one by one. They said Kiev’s forces had built several fortified defensive lines around the city, relying on concrete-reinforced positions, basements, industrial sites, and dense urban districts.

One commander told Putin that Ukrainian troops had believed the defenses to be “practically impregnable,” but Russian assault units had managed to infiltrate behind enemy lines in small groups, block Ukrainian forces, and disrupt the city’s organized defense.

A platoon commander speaking by video link from central Konstantinovka reported that his unit had cleared a high-rise district and taken control of several administrative buildings, while Russian troops continued to search the city for remaining Ukrainian servicemen hiding in basements, damaged buildings, and ruins.

READ MORE: Putin issues warning to Kiev and its ‘instigators’ (VIDEO)

The Defense Ministry also showed Putin drone footage from over Konstantinovka, with commanders pointing out former Ukrainian strongpoints, industrial sites, residential districts, and areas where Russian flags had been raised after the city came under Moscow’s control.

Putin thanked the soldiers involved in the operation, saying he had “no doubt” that Russia would win.

The president also warned that Russia would continue deepening a security zone along the border as long as Kiev keeps targeting civilian infrastructure.

Konstantinovka , the military fortress that NATO took 10 years to build, is now entirely under the control of the Russian army.



This is a major defeat, one more, for the NATO-Ukrainian army.



Only two fortress cities remain to be taken: Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. After that, the road will be wide open to Kyiv and Odesa for the Russian army.



While the Russian army is literally crushing the NATO-Ukrainian army, the information and communication war creates the illusion of an inevitable victory for the Ukrainian Hitlerian Nazis, who console themselves with empty words.

Indian media

‘Excellent, Nothing Can…’: Putin Hails Konstantinovka’s Capture;Russian Military Shows Final Moments

Russia has claimed a major battlefield victory after announcing the capture of the strategic city of Konstantinovka in Ukraine's Donbas region. The Russian Defence Ministry released dramatic combat footage showing drone strikes, artillery bombardments, and Russian troops advancing through the devastated city before raising the Russian flag over captured positions.

Konstantinovka is considered one of Ukraine's most important defensive strongholds in Donbas and forms part of the heavily fortified Slavyansk-Kramatorsk defensive belt. Its capture brings Russian forces closer to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, two of Kyiv's key remaining positions in eastern Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the operation as a victory of "major strategic importance" during a televised appearance with senior military commanders. Watch the full report for the latest battlefield developments, military analysis, and updates from the Russia-Ukraine war.

