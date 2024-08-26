At about 10:00 PM EDT last night, Russia sortied at least eleven (11) Tu-95 Bombers into the air toward either Ukraine or toward launch positions in the Caspian Sea. All of Ukraine went under air raid warning sirens, as seen on the map above.

At about 11:00 PM EDT, Russia had at least four Kalibr Missile launch vehicles in the Black Sea, which left port in the Krasnodar Krai Oblast:



- 1 submarine

- 2 frigates

- 1 missile boat

This setup allowed for a potential salvo of up to 24 Kalibr missiles.

At that same hour, Russia had already launched at least 55 Shaheed Attack Drones over Ukraine:

In addition to the Tu-95's, and the naval vessels, Russia also prepared at least 9 MiG-31s for sorties.

With an inventory of 6 Tu-22, 9 MiG-31k, 11 Tu-95, 2 Su-57 and 4 Kalibr missile vessels, most observers believed whatever attack was planned against Ukraine, it was going to be very large.

Suddenly Explosions began in Ukraine's Krivoy Rog from Iskander missiles. Shortly thereafter, as one observer stated, there were "Explosions all over the bloody shop."

Then, a significant number of cruise missiles made their presence known, as they made radical maneuvers to avoid air defenses, as seen on the map below:

Reports almost immediately began coming in about at least four "huge" explosions in and around Kiev. Next came reports of multiple explosions in Kharkov.

What no one knew was that in addition to the firepower outlines above, Russia also sortied "over 100" Geran-2 kamikaze UAVs at targets on the territory of Ukraine. Explosions were heard and seen almost everywhere!

In addition to Kiev and Kharkiv, there were also multiple strikes against Dnepropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Lviv, Vinnitsa, and Odessa.

Then, to the severe dismay of Ukraine, Russia's MiG-31s ​​flew to refuel, reload, and then took off again.

Kh-101 cruise missiles began hitting targets, and three more explosions thundered near Zhulyany airport in Kiev.

When it was all said and done, the following places were ALL successfully struck by Russia last night:

Mirgorod/district – explosions

Kharkov/district – explosions

Krivoy Rog/district – explosions

Kremenchuk/district – explosions

Vinnytsia/district/region – explosions

Kropyvnytskyi/district – explosions

Khmelnitsky/district – explosions

Zaporizhzhia/district – explosions

Dnepropetrovsk/district – explosions

Brovary/district – explosions

Chernigov/district – explosions

Kiev/district – explosions

Nikolaev/district – explosions

Lutsk/district – explosions

Odessa/district – explosions

Ivano-Frankivsk – explosions

Poltava/district – explosions

Zhytomyr/district – explosions

Lvov/district/region – explosions

Rivne/district – explosions

Ternopil/district/region – explosions

Volyn/district – explosions

Stryi/district – explosions

Bukovel/district – explosions

Drohobych/district – explosions

So fierce was Russia's onslaught that the entire country of Ukraine was reported to be without electrical power. The head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy, Galushchenko, speaking about the total power outage in the country, said: “The energy sector is in a difficult situation after a massive missile attack.”

More than 60 missiles and 100 drones were used by Russia in the attack on Ukraine over two hours.

Also, late last night, after numerous Ukrainian violations of Belarusian airspace Belarus began moving thousands of troops toward Ukraine's north border.

Ukraine loudly objected, and pleaded with Belarus to withdraw the troops and armor.

It now __seems__ Belarus may join Russia to bring the US proxy war to an end.

A Ukrainian surrender before the U.S. elections November is a nightmare for Kamala Harris. Biden/Harris should never have provoked this war.

Lastly, we are told the CIA "NAFO" bot operation has run out of funding and is officially dead. Just a few zombies remain.

The failed social media manipulation project - allegedly conceived and supported by then-Congressman Adam Kinzinger, -- which was reportedly designed to fool social media users into thinking that the US proxy war in Ukraine had broad public support, is now reported to be dead.

https://warnews247.gr/war-monitor/oukrania/h-rwsia-eksapeluse-ton-megalutero-bombardismo-apo-thn-enarksh-tou-polemou-sthn-oukrania-sfodra-plhgmata-se-energeiakes-upodomes-kai-baseis-twn-f-16/

Russia announced today that it had launched a massive attack in Ukraine, which it said had disrupted electricity supplies and rail transport of weapons and ammunition to the front line.

Ukrainian officials said earlier today that Russia launched more than 100 missiles and attack drones against Ukraine during the morning rush hour while hitting energy facilities across the country.

Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement that it launched air and sea-based missiles that hit electricity substations in nine regions of Ukraine and gas compression stations in three regions.

"This morning the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out a massive attack with long-range precision weapons from the air and sea, as well as operational and tactical aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles against critical energy infrastructure facilities that support the work of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine" , it is stated in the announcement of the Ministry of Defense.

In an apparent reference to F-16 jets supplied to Ukraine from the West, the ministry said in its statement that Russia also hit storage facilities for aircraft ammunition brought to Kiev from Western countries at two airports.

"All the designated targets were hit, as a result of which the supply of electricity and the transport - by rail - of weapons and ammunition to the contact line were interrupted ," the statement said.

A Ukrainian Foreign Ministry official said today's Russian attack targeted a hydroelectric plant in the Kyiv region.

"Today's Russian attack ... was aimed at the political infrastructure of Ukraine, including the Kyiv Public Security Service ," Andriy Sibikha told X.

As the BBC reports, missile and drone attacks hit more than half of the country's regions, while explosions were heard in several cities, including Kiev, with residents flooding into shelters.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had launched more than 100 missiles and about 100 drones, calling the attack one of the largest to date. The main target of the attack was the energy infrastructure, but at the same time it seems that it was also an attempt by Moscow to hurt the morale of the Ukrainians.

According to the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denis Shmykhal, about 15 regions of the country were affected by the Russian strikes, using various weapons, including drones, cruise missiles and hypersonic missiles. Schmihal reported that there were injured and dead, while the electricity and water supply infrastructures were seriously damaged.

Power outages were reported in many cities, including Kiev, while water supplies were cut off in some areas. Energy company DTEK warned of emergency power outages and announced that its engineers were working to restore power.

"The biggest air attack of the entire war," says the Ukrainian commander

As the commander of the Ukrainian air force says, Russia's attack was the largest aerial bombardment of the entire war, according to what Reuters reports.

The air force shot down 102 of 127 Russian missiles and 99 of 109 drones, Mykola Oleshchuk said.

Mr Oleshchuk said the attack included:

109 Shahed drones launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Yeisk, Chauda and Crimea

77 Kh-101 cruise missiles from fighter jets over Volgograd and the Caspian Sea

28 Kalibr cruise missiles from surface/submarine aircraft carriers in the Black Sea

10 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided missiles from fighter jets over Belgorod and Mariupol

Six Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Kursk, Voronezh and Crimea

Three Kinzhal ballistic missiles launched from the Ryazan and Lipetsk regions

3 Kh-22 cruise missiles from the Voronezh region

Ukraine's energy sufficiency is being tested by Russian strikes

Russia has continued to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the beginning of the invasion in February 2022, with renewed intensity in recent months. The ongoing attacks have caused severe problems for the country's electricity grid, with President Zelensky saying Russia has destroyed 50% of Ukraine's power generation capacity.

Russia also said it targeted electricity and gas facilities, as well as Western weapons storage sites, adding that it caused power outages and disruptions to the transport of weapons and ammunition to the front.

At the same time, Zelensky called on Western allies, including Britain, America and France, to allow Ukraine to use their weapons to strike deeper into Russia. In addition, he noted that much more could be done to protect lives if European air forces cooperated with Ukrainian air defense.

On Monday, Ukraine attempted to attack an oil refinery in Yaroslavl, northeast of Moscow, with no reports of casualties or damage. Also, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that it destroyed nine drones in the Saratov region, 900 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.