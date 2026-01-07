Russia is about to level Ukraine: NATO troops greenlight, Greenland nukesRobin WestenraJan 07, 2026212Share212Share
Russia is about to level Ukraine: NATO troops greenlight, Greenland nukes
https://open.substack.com/pub/seemorerocks/p/russia-is-about-to-level-ukraine
ROBIN WESTENRA 2026.01.07 Wednesday
https://substack.com/@seemorerocks
28:02 embedded YouTube video watch and listen and or listen in app in background while you multitasking things done in browser mail etc
Russian orthodox Christmas ends about now so expect Russia attack on Ukraine between now and weekend 2:00