The normalization of cradle-to-grave digital control must begin with children

Edward Slavsquat

Oct 08, 2025

“Access granted”: Why not smile? It’s normal.

Despite vigorous protests from Klaus Schwab, the Russian government continues to wage an asymmetric shadow war against unsafe and inconvenient paper documents, which are being aggressively replaced with biometric data managed by a commercial enterprise. Every day, Soros-financed paper suffers crushing defeats at the hands of Moscow, but you never hear about these game-changers because the corporate lamestream media is engaged in a cowardly conspiracy of silence.

Speaking at a forum in Kazan at the end of August, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Chief of Staff of the Government Executive Office Dmitry Grigorenko revealed the latest triumph of Russia’s rapidly accelerating “digital transformation”. As TASS reported:

The Republic of Tatarstan has launched a test program for entry to schools using biometrics. At the moment, 20 schools in the region are participating in the pilot program, [Grigorenko] told reporters during the “Development of small towns and historical settlements” forum.

Grigorenko, one of Russia’s leading experts in the fields of safety and convenience, explained the clear advantages of monitoring children with the assistance of biometrics:

Entry to school ‘by face’ is not only convenient, but also very safe. Because it is always clear who is entering, who is exiting, who is in school... After all, this is where our children spend their lives.

There is no need for Chatham House-endorsed pearl-clutching, however. As Grigorenko emphasized, this harmless biometric test, which will definitely not be used as a template for the rollout of a nationwide biometrics program for primary schoolers, is completely voluntary, and will remain that way until the end of time.

Grigorenko (right) chatting with Russia’s friendliest banker , Herman Gref (middle), at SPIEF 2025 (not to be confused with the much more prestigious and fancy CHIEF ‘25 ).

Furthermore, children who voluntarily participate in this extremely temporary test program will be reassured to know that their soon-to-never-exist-again biometric ID will be based on (or will be integrated into?) Russia’s Unified Biometric System (UBS).

“The system is based on the Unified Biometric System. This is a public informational platform through which various services are provided, such as contactless payment for purchases and public transportation, remote opening of businesses, accessing and using the government services portal, check-in at hotels without a passport, and a number of other functions,” Grigorenko said.

To make matters even better, the UBS is operated by a commercial joint-stock company that works day and night to protect Russians’ biometric data from power-hungry, money-grubbing corporations.

Hopefully this will give worrywart Russian parents some peace of mind.

Of course, schools across Russia have been using biometric ID systems to great effect for several years now. For example, here’s a local media report from November 2021 about the introduction of a biometric ID system at a school in Novokuznetsk, a city in Kemerovo Oblast in southwestern Siberia. They’ve even got face diapers on, which were quite in vogue at the time.

There are many such cases.

So there’s actually nothing particularly newsworthy about Tatarstan’s “test” program—unless of course it really is being linked to the UBS, which will most likely happen eventually, everywhere, anyway.

Probably in 2-3 years, governments using your face to identify you and track you at all times and cut you off from your bank account for wrong-think will no longer be considered taboo; probably a lot of people will think it’s awesome.

Children who have been groomed since birth to accept this emerging worldwide system will of course consider it completely normal, safe, and convenient.

The good news is that some of these children will live in BRICS nations, which means that their digital cattle tag will be anti-globalist, and might even be de-dollarized.

From Neil McCoy Ward

🚨 This Meeting Should TERRIFY Everyone...