DO NOT ALLOW the government - any government - to tag & track your children like cattle.

Totalitarian control is *always* presented as being 'For your own good'- under the excuse of "safety", "health", or "Think of the children!"

Yes, children must be protected. 24/7/365 monitoring and DIGITAL ID is not needed to accomplish this. Instead, it is incredibly dangerous.

Just in case anyone was still wondering how "free" Russia is... The digital tagging of the children is proof that any freedom the people of Russia enjoy is an illusion.

