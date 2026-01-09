Mayor Klitchco of Kiev has told city residents they should EVACUATE KIEV because after Russia’s massive attacks last night, the city has no electric, no water, and no heat. None of those things can be repaired anymore.

The Mayor explicitly told citizens:

• Anyone who has the opportunity to leave Kiev should leave, the mayor stated.

• Almost 6,000 apartment buildings in the Ukrainian capital have been left without heating due to shelling.

• After the massive attack on critical infrastructure, Kiev is experiencing disruptions in water supply, electricity supply, and heating.

• The city admitted uncertainty about tomorrow and urged all Kiev residents to leave the city due to a total blackout and non functioning heating system.

• MP Kucherenko said that municipal services have already been instructed to drain water from internal building systems. This is necessary to prevent heating pipes from bursting due to frozen water

The image above shows the missile and drone strike paths.

Notice the red line, a single line heading out to Lviv, which was a launch of a Russian “Oreshnik” ICBM. That single missile impact vented then started a fire in the largest natural gas underground storage facility in all of Europe; Seventeen Billion Cubic Meters of natural gas is now burning-off, out of control, in LVIV.

This is the price Ukraine pays for its drone attack last month against Russia’s Presidential Residence. Their capital city is now uninhabitable and the rest of the country will have little to no natural gas for heating the rest of this winter.