A Russian “Oreshnik” Missile struck Lviv, Ukraine at about 5:20 PM eastern US time today, January 8, 2026.

Several factual realities confirm it was an Oreshnik:

1) No inbound missiles were tracked ANYWHERE over Ukraine, meaning the warheads came down from space.

2) Six Separate (MIRV-type) Impacts were video recorded striking LVIV.

3) The “Oreshnik” has AT LEAST six (6) MIRV warheads

4) An Oreshnik is launched vertically, goes straight up into space, the MIRVs detach and come straight down over any target, anywhere on earth.

Several videos have been uploaded to social media showing the impacts. One such video is below:

The entire region heard very powerful explosions, but no missiles were detected, local media is reporting.



Authorities confirm the explosions.



The explosions in Lviv were heard throughout the city, the region, and even in the neighboring Rivne region.

This marks a dire escalation in the Russian approach to the Ukraine conflict. The Oreshniks come down from space, so no ground-based radar can even see them coming from Russia. As such, there can be -- and was -- no advance warning about the inbound attack.

The Oreshniks travel at hypersonic speeds; no current anti-missile defense on the planet can stop them. As such, there is NO DEFENSE to this type of attack.

No NATO tracking station in Europe detected the missile that fell in the Lviv region.

No modern air defense system did.

https://www.rt.com/russia/630746-suspected-oreshnik-strikes-video/