The West will be shocked by the downing of F-16s. Our fighters excel in almost all areas" Russian pilots say in an interview on Russian television.

The first F-16s are only a matter of time before they start appearing on Ukrainian airwaves.

Countries such as the Netherlands and Denmark have already agreed to provide dozens of such fighters to Kiev, and what remains to be determined is from which airfields they will operate (if bases inside or even outside Ukraine are used).

On the other side, the Russians, although they have warned about the escalation that their delivery will bring to Ukraine, have made it clear that the F-16s have no chance of changing the balance on the field.

In a report on Russian television, Russian pilots reveal that they have been preparing for a long time for a... meeting with Western-made fighters.

When the pilot of the Russian P.A. asked if he fears the imminent arrival of F-16s in Ukraine, he replied:

“It will appear and there will now be a new target. What's the difference; We are waiting for him to appear."

"Generally it has not changed. We know the strengths and weaknesses of the F-16," another Russian pilot tells the camera, adding:

"If we meet it in close combat, we will push it into conditions where we will have the upper hand and where it (including the F-16) will be nothing.

That is why we conduct all kinds of exercises and remember who and what we are fighting.

We realize that they will act cunningly and lay ambushes.

But our aircraft outperforms the F-16 in everything, both in terms of maneuverability and armament."

The Russian Air Force will line up hundreds of fighters that will shoot down the F-16s from a distance of 300 km without counting the involvement of the air defense S-300, S-400 etc.

Recently, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the discovery of unmanned vessels in one of the sea areas near the coast of Crimea.

Su-30SM fighters of the naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy were immediately dispatched, which destroyed the USVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Western and Russian analysts saw in the video, during the aircraft's return, that the fighter was carrying two R-37M and two R-77-1 air-to-air missiles.

This is the first public appearance of a Su-30 fighter specially modified to carry the R-37M missile.

Previously, only Su-35S and MiG-31BM fighters were carriers of these missiles.

This means that Russia has already taken steps in anticipation of the arrival of US F-16 fighters in Ukraine which may make a surprise landing with Ukrainian (or mercenary) pilots.

The R-77-1 medium-range air-to-air missile was adopted by the Russian Air Force and Air Defense in 1994. Initially, these missiles were intended for the then-newest MiG-29 fighter.

Subsequently, the R-77 and its modifications were received by many air force fighters, and then by the Russian Air Force. Its flight range is just over a hundred kilometers.

Much more interesting is the demonstration of the Soviet-Russian long-range air-to-air missile R-37M in a modified version.

It is the longest-range air-to-air guided missile in the world, capable of covering a distance of up to 300 kilometers.

The only western "opponents" of the R-37M are the American air-to-air missiles AIM-47 Falcon and AAM-N-10 Eagle. Their flight range is up to 200 km, but they have never entered service with the US Air Force.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov says all options on table to counter threats

Russia on Thursday refused to rule out the possibility of deploying nuclear-tipped missiles in response to a US decision to station long-range cruise missiles in Germany.

Speaking to journalists in Moscow about the US plan to deploy Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles to Germany starting in 2026, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Russia will respond to any steps taken by the US to enhance its nuclear missile capacity.

"We must be prepared for various scenarios, including negative ones," he said.

Asked if Russia might place nuclear-tipped missiles in some regions as a countermeasure, Ryabkov responded: "I do not rule out any option."

He emphasized Russia will decide "what, where, and when" to deploy based on the overall capacity of NATO countries.

"This is not a threat to anyone. It is important to find the most effective option, including in terms of cost, to respond to changing challenges," he explained.

Ryabkov also criticized Western countries for escalating tensions. "This is a sad situation, but it will not deter us from fulfilling our tasks to ensure our security along the entire perimeter of Russia's borders, including our air defense zone," he said.

A joint statement by the US and Germany on July 10 announced the deployment of Tomahawk cruise missiles and other long-range weapons to Germany, starting in 2026. The last deployment of such long-range weapons by the US to Germany was in the 1990s.

Russia had earlier warned that the move could lead to a Cold War-style “direct confrontation.”

Germany's Big Surrender To Putin? After Russia's Threat, Scholz Makes This Appeal To Moscow & NATO

LIVE: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov chairs UN Security Council meeting

A Lancet loitering munition destroyed a Ukrainian М109 Paladin in the southern sector of the front line, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has said

The Russian military has taken out a Ukrainian US-supplied self-propelled gun (SPG) with a kamikaze drone in Kherson Region, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has said, releasing footage of the strike.

In a statement on Thursday, the ministry said Moscow’s forces had destroyed a 155 mm М109 Paladin SPG using a Lancet drone.



Reconnaissance efforts had revealed the camouflaged position of the US-supplied armor, which was firing on Russian troops. The military then launched a drone strike on the Paladin, the statement said. “As a result of the impact of the Lancet loitering ammunition, the enemy self-propelled gun was destroyed,” officials added.

The ministry also released video, apparently taken from a reconnaissance drone, showing the SPG firing from a position in a narrow-wooded area. The armor is hit by a kamikaze drone and bursts into flames moments later. The entire vehicle is quickly engulfed before a powerful explosion – apparently caused by the detonation of the ammunition load – completely destroys the SPG and sends pieces of armor in all directions.

A day earlier, the ministry released a similar video showing a Lancet drone strike on a Soviet-era Ukrainian SPG Gvozdika on the Kiev-controlled right bank of the Dniepr River.

The Russian military has been actively using Lancet drones – the efficiency of which has been recognized by both Kiev and Western officials – against Ukrainian forces. The number of clips featuring the use of this asset in combat exceeds 2,000, according to the LostArmour analytical website.

Developed by ZALA Aero Group, which is part of Kalashnikov Concern, the Lancet has several modifications and carries a payload of up to 3kg at a maximum range of 50km. According to Reuters, one drone costs about 3 million rubles (about $34,000), while the price tag for many US-supplied heavy vehicles can run to millions of dollars.