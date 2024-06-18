From Hal Turner

Below is a free archive of my June 17 radio show which aired on WBCQ, WRMI, and WWCR, heard in almost 100 countries around the world. It lays out, in a simple, calm, rational, manner, why Russia has every right to attack the United States and NATO, over the Ukraine situation, and why we are LIKELY to be hit - very soon -- and that YOU need to prepare while you still can -- or you will die.

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed an amendment as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2025 on Friday.

The amendment to H.R. 8070 will automatically register all draft-age male U.S. residents with the Selective Service System for a possible military draft, based on information from other Federal databases.

This new system of automatic draft registration would replace the existing system, in place since 1980, in which young men have the freedom to decide whether or not to sign up for the draft.

According to People’s World, the automatic draft registration proposal was initiated by the Selective Service System (SSS) as part of its annual budget request to Congress.

The Gateway Pundit reported that it was introduced by Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.). Houlahan is a former Air Force officer. It was endorsed by HASC Chair Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) and approved by a voice vote of the full committee without audible opposition.

Christina Marie "Chrissy" Houlahan is an American politician, engineer, and former United States Air Force officer. A member of the Democratic Party, she is the U.S. representative from Pennsylvania's 6th congressional district, shown on the map below:

The amended bill states:

Automatic Registration: The Military Selective Service Act (50 U.S.C. 3801 et seq.) is amended by striking section 3 (50 U.S.C. 3802) and inserting the following new section 3: “SEC. 3. (a)(1) Except as otherwise provided in this title, every male citizen of the United States, and every other male person residing in the United States, between the ages of eighteen and twenty-six, shall be automatically registered under this Act by the Director of the Selective Service System. “(2) This section shall not apply to any alien lawfully admitted to the United States as a nonimmigrant under section 101(a)(15) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1101) for so long as he continues to maintain a lawful nonimmigrant status in the United States.

The bill was approved in the House with a vote of 217 to 199. Among the votes, 211 Republicans supported the measure, while Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Thomas Massie (KY), and Matt Rosendale (MT) voted no.

196 Democrats voted against the bill, with 6 breaking ranks to vote in favor. The legislation now advances to the Senate for further deliberation.

As the US an our NATO vassals continue to antagonize Russia, by arming and funding Ukraine to continue killing Russians, now you know WHO it is here in the U.S. that explicitly arranged for YOUR SONS to go die in the likely coming war with Russia, that she and her Congressional colleagues are deliberately causing.

If your son gets killed in such a war, YOU now know who is personally responsible for creating the situation that got your loved one killed.

This is not some "innocent" person . . . she explicitly submitted legislative language specifically designed to force your son into military service to likely die in a likely coming war with Russia that she and her colleagues have fomented, funded, and facilitated.

They WANT a war . . . and now they want YOUR SON(S) to go fight and die in it.

NATO today warned the world is on the brink of a nuclear World War 3, and announced it is taking nuclear weapons out of storage in Europe to confront Russia in Ukraine.

NATO indicated it has put an undisclosed number of nuclear warheads on standby amid escalating tensions.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin undertakes a rare North Korean state visit this week - marking a likelihood of significant escalations in the Ukrainian war -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said bluntly "I won't go into details about how many nuclear warheads should be operational, but we need to consult on these issues. That's exactly what we're doing."

WarNews 24/7

From RT

The Kremlin has said the agreement seeks to boost regional stability and is not directed against third countries

Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the draft of a strategic partnership treaty with North Korea, which is expected to be signed during his upcoming visit to Pyongyang.

The Russian leader will begin a two-day state visit to North Korea on Tuesday, which will include a face-to-face meeting with the country's leader, Kim Jong-un, as well as talks on a wide range of issues, including security, the economy, and the international agenda.

Hours before Putin’s scheduled arrival in Pyongyang, Moscow released a presidential decree stating that it accepts “the proposal of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the signing of… Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between the Russian Federation and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.”

The signing of the deal will take place “at the highest level.” The decree also allows the Russian Foreign Ministry to “introduce changes to the draft agreement that are not of a fundamental nature.”

Putin’s foreign policy aide, Yury Ushakov, said on Monday that the treaty will supersede several agreements between the two countries dating back to the Soviet era and the early 2000s.

Ushakov noted that the treaty “will outline the prospects for further cooperation” and will take into account recent developments in relations between Moscow and Pyongyang.

The agreement, he added, “will not be confrontational and directed against any countries, but will be aimed at ensuring greater stability in the North-East Asia region.”

The announcement came after Putin said earlier this month that Russia intends to develop relations with North Korea “whether anyone likes it or not.” In an article for the North Korean daily Rodong Sinmun published on Monday, he also said that Moscow and Pyongyang “will develop alternative trade and mutual settlements mechanisms not controlled by the West, jointly oppose illegitimate unilateral restrictions, and shape the architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia.”

🇷🇺🇰🇵 PUTIN PROMISES NEW PAYMENT SYSTEM FOR NORTH KOREA “BEYOND THE REACH OF THE WEST”

In a letter published by North Korean state media, he said the two countries have developed good relations and partnerships over the past 70 years based on equality, mutual respect, and trust.

“We will develop alternative mechanisms of trade and mutual settlements that are not controlled by the West, and jointly resist illegitimate unilateral restrictions.

And at the same time - we will build an architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia.”

He also thanked North Korea for supporting his “special military operation” in Ukraine despite “U.S pressure, blackmail, and military threats.”

Source: Reuters

