It is time to put my thoughts out there I have been fighting a major inflammatory attack on essentially my whole body so I have been pretty incapacitated.

This morning I stumbled across this video on the collapse of the Soviet Union and I think there are some lessons to be learned.

I suggest you watch it and see what I see.

It describes how the USSR went from the country that launched first satellite and put the first man into space to complete collapse over a period of 25 years.

It is of course, the view of the victor and does not make any mention of all the strategies that were used to ensure that the Soviet Union was destablised.

I have a rather Tolstoyan, deterministic view of history whereby there are some objective reasons for this decline but history always throws up the right people to make that happen - in this case, the quick succession of three infirm leaders that died, one after the other followed by another younger leader, Gorbachev, who made the final collapse inevitable.

No one has written better about this than Dmitry Orlov in his book Reinventing Collapse

https://www.amazon.com/Reinventing-Collapse-Experience-American-Prospects-ebook/dp/B004XOZ89M

Trump’s narcissism and dementia

Little has made more of an impression than this interview with pyschologist, John Gartner.

It stands out a mile that Gartner is a Democrat critic who is quite happy to overlook four years of a president, Joe Biden who quite plainly was suffering from dementia leaving the whole show to be run by a shadow state that almost look America to nuclear war with Russia and decimated what remained of the constitutional, democratic republic, to focus on Trump.

We are now in the unhappy situation of seeing a second president, Donald Trump who suffers not only from toxic narcissism and now shows all the signs of dementia has well.

Four years of Joe Biden followed now by Donald Trump has all the hallmarks of a cascade of a catastrophe.

If a nuclear-armed America goes down the world goes down with it.

Looking back we had four years of insanity as the entire political class that chose to ignore what was obvious to all until it became convenient to throw Biden under the bust. Now we have the spectacle of angry denial of the obvious by those still in the. MAGA cult.

For what it is worth, I have never been a supporter of Donald Trump or “trusted the Plan”. Rather, I said numerous times under Trump 1 that I thought he had been placed there to facilitate the collapse of America.

Russell Vought, Agenda 2025 - the shadow President

In the interview, when asked, Gartner named Stephen Miller (of whom I know very little), as the most dangerous person in the Trump administration and it is not hard to see why.

But then he went on to mention someone I had never heard of - Russell Vought

So Stephen Miller is the one very dangerous. Russell Vought is very dangerous because he’s the author of Project 2025, which is actually a very detailed and not demented — you know, it’s a very detailed and intellectually thought-out step-by-step process for dismantling the U.S. government, so that the billionaire oligarchs can rule — the white male billionaire oligarchs can rule. And he is systematically undertaking that project.”

It turns out that he had been the Trump 1 administration’s top budget official, controlling the flow of federal resources and helping to align the bureaucracy with Trump’s political and ideological priorities.

Then he wrote the Project 2025 blueprint for a more centralised, loyalist-driven federal government.

When it came out and people realised just how extreme it was Trump was forced to come out and disavow it.

An investigation by Demcocracy Now! (which in normal circumstances I would not touch with a barge pole), makes clear that this disavowal was a ruse and that the original public paper was succeeded by a second secret one.

Not only that, but Russel Vought is now in a very powerful position (OMB) and actively pushing many of the ideas from Project 2025. Vought’s role gives him real executive leverage. By controlling the budget office, he influences how much agencies get funded, and how they operate.

https://chatgpt.com/c/69216abc-76d4-8320-9cfc-6dc457e70ba6

https://www.heritage.org/conservatism/commentary/project-2025

The ideas of Agenda 25, which came from the conservative Heritage Foundation, include:

undermining checks and balances — e.g., impounding funds, weakening independent agencies.

weakening protections for career bureaucrats (the “Deep State”), and replacing what could be seen as “competence” with loyalty competence

Replacing the modern state with an ideology of Christian Nationalism, or, even worse, putting the interests of another state, Israel, over that of America

If fully implemented, Project 2025 proposals could permanently reshape the structure of U.S. government institutions and remove any oversight as previously existed.

It also ties in with Trump’s desire to build a technocratic (as opposed to democratic) state.

Vought explicitly criticises “independent agencies,” saying there are “no independent agencies” in his ideal vision.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/nov/23/trump-project-2025-russell-vought-budget-director?utm_source=chatgpt.com

I have been quite influenced by the critiques of people from MAGA which often involve the restoration of the Republic and the Republic.

Does a project being run in secret from behind the scenes by someone I can almost guarantee the public does not know about, so extreme that Trump had earlier to disavow fit in with MAGA ideals?

Sure, the critique comes from the Left, from the very people who made this possible. But does it make the information false?

I don’t think so.

I’m fairly sure that there are things here that had they known the full import, the MAGA base would never have voted for.

Here is the Democracy Now! report.

And another.

Did the MAGA base vote for Bolshevism?

I looked for some discussion from the MAGA side of things and only came up with this, from Candace Owens a year ago, as well as a Tucker Carlson interview from the same period

Other than that, Russell Vought remains in the shadows.

I will leave it entirely to you what you make of this but I am left troubled in a similar way to how I am when I listen to David Icke or Derrick Broze.

Exposing Trump’s Technocratic Administration (Derrick Broze on Kim Iversen)

Finally, this is what Grokipedia says about Project 2025

https://grokipedia.com/page/Project_2025