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Disgraced comedian Russell Brand has issued his first message from behind bars after being jailed for 10 and a half years for rape and sexual assault.

Laura Gallacher, Brand’s wife, shared a message after the 51-year-old served the first week of his prison sentence. He was found guilty earlier this month of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others during his career.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/russel-brand-message-prison-laura-gallacher-b3085301.html

Here is the message

The Good Work Continues

Here is Richard Willett’s Substack.

RUSSELL BRAND AND THE BLUE BUTTERFLY: THE SYMBOL FOR HUMAN TRAFFICKING SURVIVORS

Brand’s Team release a pre recored video recorded with his wife.

In the Christmas of 2025 the White House x-mas promo video featured a huge tree covered in blue butterflies. This is the symbol for surviving human trafficking.

Check out my new book ‘I Am Immortal: A Death Cult’s Quest For Immortality’ out now as a Paperback ,E-Book and Audio Book. In which I go through my shared research into Epstein and his occult connection with Epstein survivor Juliette Bryant.

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BTW. None of the links to the book on Amazon will work on this computer