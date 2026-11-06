Russell Brand vs. Britain's untouchables: sex, power and the royal familyCommon sense from NatalieRobin WestenraNov 06, 2026724Share724Share
The establishment coming after Russell Brand is an attempt to keep the sheeple thinking that there is indeed justice in this world. It's a deflection, guilty as he may well be. His "getting religion" was most likely an attempt to save his rear end from what he most likely knew what was coming his way. I'm in no position to comment on his sincerity (or lack of.)
I think they are taking down Russell because he has been a strong voice for dissent.
Their goal is to shut him up. Period.