I am not one of the “Russell Brand is innocent” crowd.

However, there are many questions to be asked about the fairness of the sentence relative to other cases, the history of the British state overlooking even worse crimes and the role of celebrity culture overlooking his crimes and even encouraging them.

Dan Wooton is certainly worth listening to.

Russell Brand THREATENED in prison by drill rapper KNIFE MURDERER as ex-star speaks out: “JUST RUN”

A rapper serving life for a brutal knife murder has posted a menacing warning to Russell Brand after he was imprisoned this week.

Drill rapper Terngu Agera, known as Mover, stabbed builder Zydrunas Laurinavicius in the chest while robbing him of his counterfeit Rolex watch in London in 2014.

The 35-year-old killer, who was 23 at the time, was sentenced the following year to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 30 years.

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Last night the lifer, who produced tracks with violent lyrics like ‘Trapped In The Wing’, shared a message for convicted rapist Brand on his social media, despite phones being banned inside jail.

Sharing an image of a prison window, he told followers: ‘Russell Brand you naughty boy, we’ll be seeing you son.’

https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-16280815/murderer-recorded-rap-prison-warning-Russell-Brand.html

This is one voice I do trust because he was there in court and heard all the evidence.

I accept that this was not just a case of “he said, she said”.