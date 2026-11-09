Tomorrow we hear Russell Brand’s sentence.

In the meantime, I have been looking at this 6 month old interview with Piers Morgan.

I detest Piers Morgan, BUT … Russell Brand??

What do you think?

Here is Piers Morgan’s dissection of the interview

What REALLY Happened With Russell Brand?

Want to know what really happened in THAT Russell Brand interview with Piers Morgan?



Piers reviews the interview footage and recounts his side of the story - from the viral bible moment to Russell’s constant grabbing of Piers.



We also take a look at what the internet thought of this moment, meme’s on X and more...



Watch the full interview here: “Massive GRIFTER!” Piers Morgan Grills Russell Brand On Allegations, Prison, ‘Truth’ & Religion



Here is an interesting dissection by a shrink

Russell Brand’s Piers Morgan Interview: What a Psychiatrist Saw that You Missed

Is Russell Brand a genuine religious convert seeking redemption, or a “Machiavellian grifter” attempting to win a public relations battle? 🧠 Consultant Psychiatrist Dr. Raj Persaud provides a deep-dive analysis into the viral Piers Morgan interview.



While the internet focuses on the “weirdness” of Brand leafing through the Bible, Dr. Raj identifies the neglected clinical markers: the crossing of physical boundaries, the “derailment” of conversation, and the cardinal sign of personality disorder—the gap between how you see yourself and how the world experiences you.

Finally, when I think of the psychiatrist this comes to mind.



