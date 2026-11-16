Downing Street launches investigation into Russell Brand’s prison message

The Ministry of Justice has launched an investigation into whether Russell Brand has broken prison rules after the jailed comedian shared a message claiming he was not guilty of sexual offences just days after his conviction.

Brand’s wife, Laura Brand, read a message from her rapist husband in a video uploaded to their YouTube channel in which he claimed: “I am not guilty of the offences I have been jailed for.”

If found to have broken the rules, Brand could face sanctions ranging from an extension of his sentence to loss of privileges such as access to a telephone for a limited period.

It is understood a prisoner will be deemed to have broken the rules if they provide comments to a family member that they know will be published.

Asked about the comments, the prime minister’s official spokesperson said: “This is clearly appalling and is being urgently investigated. We expect action to be taken if he is found to have broken the rules.

“Prisoners are strictly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims, and speaking to the media is only permitted in exceptional circumstances. Prisoners cannot get around these rules by having someone else publish their comments … This is being urgently investigated. We expect action to be taken if the rules have been broken.”

https://www.theguardian.com/news/2026/nov/16/ministry-of-justice-investigating-russell-brand-message

Some commonsense