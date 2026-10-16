I’ll say up front that I support this case and I support the women who are making the accusations.
This is how it is all being presented in mainstream with all the hypocrisy of the British ruling class.
https://www.dailymail.com/crime-desk/article-16209613/Russell-Brand-ruthless-sexual-predator-rape-court.html?ns_mchannel=rss&ns_campaign=1490&ito=social-twitter_dailymailus
But there is massive hypocrisy on the MAGA right and Brand, who ticks all the boxes for narcissism, is able to convert to being a Trump supporter and born-again Christian and become ‘squeaky-clean’
In that view it is perfectly alright when you have the ‘right” political views and “invite Christ in your life”
That suits a narcissist to the ground.
In my moral universe there is no forgiveness without repentance.
That can be a personal affair but when and if one’s past catches up with one the right course for a person of conscience is to confess past wrongdoings, make amends and take responsibility by accepting what comes from the temporal authorities.
Yet we have Brand hiding behind his newly-found version of “Christianity”
David Icke has had plenty to say about this
Whatever happens in court we have a tape of Brand literally offering to pimp for notorious sexual predator and necrophiliac, Jimmy Savile.
Yet I doubt if this will ever be raised by members of the Epstein Class who, first, covered up and then relegated to silence, the Savile case.
In a word, hypocrisy all round.
Funny. The sex criminals found Jesus. I’m sure Jesus was for sexing w/kids…