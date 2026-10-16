I’ll say up front that I support this case and I support the women who are making the accusations.

This is how it is all being presented in mainstream with all the hypocrisy of the British ruling class.

https://www.dailymail.com/crime-desk/article-16209613/Russell-Brand-ruthless-sexual-predator-rape-court.html?ns_mchannel=rss&ns_campaign=1490&ito=social-twitter_dailymailus

But there is massive hypocrisy on the MAGA right and Brand, who ticks all the boxes for narcissism, is able to convert to being a Trump supporter and born-again Christian and become ‘squeaky-clean’

In that view it is perfectly alright when you have the ‘right” political views and “invite Christ in your life”

That suits a narcissist to the ground.

In my moral universe there is no forgiveness without repentance.

That can be a personal affair but when and if one’s past catches up with one the right course for a person of conscience is to confess past wrongdoings, make amends and take responsibility by accepting what comes from the temporal authorities.

Yet we have Brand hiding behind his newly-found version of “Christianity”

David Icke has had plenty to say about this

Whatever happens in court we have a tape of Brand literally offering to pimp for notorious sexual predator and necrophiliac, Jimmy Savile.

Yet I doubt if this will ever be raised by members of the Epstein Class who, first, covered up and then relegated to silence, the Savile case.

In a word, hypocrisy all round.