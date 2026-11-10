Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in jail for rape and serial assault.

https://www.dailymail.com/snapchat/article-16278631/Russell-Brand-jailed-ten-half-years-guilty-raping-one-fans-sexually-assaulting-three-women.html

There are those, from Megyn Kelly to Neil Oliver, Andrew Bridge and even John O’Looney, who will say that this was a miscarriage of justice and the Deep State getting back at an inconvenient person.

Well, I beg to differ.

Some of what they say may be true, but only some.

The hypocrisy of the United Kingdom Establishment is of course glaringly obvious to all those who care to take more than a passing look.

We have to look at the case on its own merits and avoid instant politicisation of the affair.

To me the endlessly-biased UK media has been uncharacteristically balanced.

The jury demonstrated that they took the evidence seriously by acquitting Brand on some counts and finding him guilty on others, demonstrating in my mind that this was no kangaroo court.

The judge, in sentencing, took into account Brand’s work with addiction as a mitigating circumstance.

No, we are looking at a serial predator and a narcissist who deserved, in terms of human justice, everything he got, and possibly more.

The fact that there are a whole lot of people behind him that have been protected by the Establishment has no bearing on this case. I am a moral conservative and so resonate with the old-fashioned ideas of this retired copper.

The fact of a fascist Britain, a Deep State and a media largely peddling fake news does not mean ipso facto that everything comes from that. This comes from a historical parallel.

In the later Soviet Union, a regime that could be described as pretty evil, not every person sent to the Gulag was a repressed person; there were real criminals and there were good people acting within the system.

I think we can even gain some insight even from the likes of the despicable Jacob Rees Mogg who argues that Russell Brand came out of a society that is morally bankrupt.

He is of course correct but fails to mention that this moral decay has been created by design, possibly by people very much like himself.

It may well be that things are not going to stop with Russell Brand and there may be more revelations coming about socially-influential people in the wings.

In the meantime, here is something else for your consideration.

I continue to refuse to follow ideologies of any description and choose to follow the truth as I see it and my own moral compass and intuition.