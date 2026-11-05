Russell Brand has been found guilty of raping a fan and sexually assaulting three other women, ending a years-long legal saga that has raised questions about how he was able to commit his crimes at the height of his fame. Brand, 51, was described during his trial as a ruthless, calculated and manipulative sexual predator. He was convicted of raping a woman at his luxury London townhouse and of sexually assaulting women in front of his entourage at their workplaces, at a radio station and TV studio. The Hollywood actor turned online influencer was accused of gaslighting his victims after the attacks, and treating women as a “disposable commodity” and a “means to an end” to satisfy his voracious sexual appetite.

https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2026/nov/05/russell-brand-found-guilty-rape-sexual-assault

Unseen footage of Russell Brand police interview as he’s found guilty of 4 charges

WATCH: Previously unseen Met Police footage shows Russell Brand being questioned by detectives between 2023 and 2025

There is obviously more to come

Russell Brand is under investigation for two more alleged rapes, including a 16-year-old schoolgirl, and further victims could still come forward, police have warned following his conviction.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/russell-brand-investigation-met-police-victim-appeal-b3079700.html

We also have this

https://www.express.co.uk/celebrity-news/2263649/russell-brand-verdict-lawyer-media-row?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1793893620

I have made my views clear previously on the Russell Brand trial. I have been less interested in the lurid details of the case than in the psychology of the case.

I have been particularly interested in the psychological aspects of the case and, in particular the comments by a Harley St psychiatrist, Dr Raj Persaud.

This is what he said today.

This was interesting - from yesterday

Russell Brand’s Lawyer Took a HUGE Gamble — Psychiatrist Explains

Why did Russell Brand’s barrister keep repeating “Who cares?” in his closing argument?



Dr Raj Persaud examines the psychology behind Brand’s defence — from arguments about memory and media influence to the gamble of asking jurors to separate their feelings about a defendant from their assessment of the evidence.



Raj explores repetition, persuasion and the halo effect, and considers how courtroom strategies can backfire.



This episode analyses the arguments presented, rather than determining guilt or innocence. Recorded before the verdict was known.

What was interesting is the psychiatrist never once mentioned narcissim

Russell Brand : Guilty - How the Narcissist Feels

What stands out is the massive double standards of the British Establishment - the many people who worked alongside Brand and said nothing (the ‘bystanders’, not to mention the Establishment like the BBC who aided and abetted the likes on Jimmy Savile for years including Brand who they found convenient to throw under the bus.

Need I ever mention the Pakistani rape gangs and the role of the likes of Keir Starmer in ensuring the case never went anywhere and has defended many pedophiles.

https://thegrayzone.com/2024/07/06/keir-starmer-scrutiny-protected-savile/