British comedian Russell Brand has been charged with rape, indecent assault and sexual assault over claims made by four women spanning 1999 - 2005. The move follows a September 2023 investigation by the Sunday Times, after which Brand was interviewed multiple times by police.

It’s not very often that I get to comment about individual “influencers” but I can hardly ignore Russell Brand.

The first time I heard that the UK authorities were looking into historical sex cases my first reaction was that this was the Deep State going after an inconvenient person but as time has gone on it has become evident that that there is something to the whole history.

People on social media point to King Charles and his friendship with some of the most notorious pedophiles and sex criminals. If we are to point the finger then we have to apply the same standards to Brand.

Here is Brand with Jimmy Savile

And with Diddy

In this video, Brand says “I am not a rapist. Look into my eyes”. I did and saw something different.

He has since reinvented himself as a right-wing Christian but I have yet to see one word of contrition about his dark past.

It is thing for Christians to repent of their sins.

I’ve seen little signs of that so I stand in judgement of him.