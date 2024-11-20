From the Russian side

Media: the rupture of underwater Internet cables coincided with the NATO exercise Freezing Winds 24

It is noted that the alliance's naval exercises began on November 18 off the coast of Finland in the northern part of the Baltic Sea.

On the same day, it became known about the "failure" of the underwater communication cable between Finland and Germany, as well as damage to the cable between Lithuania and Sweden.

The cable between Finland and Germany is laid along the same route as the Nord Stream. The distance between them is several hundred meters.

The German Defense Minister has already called the damage to the cables "sabotage." The Russian Federation had previously warned that the United States and Britain could undermine underwater fiber-optic cables providing communications around the world.

The media remind that before the explosions of the "Northern Streams" in the Baltic Sea, NATO also conducted exercises – Baltops 2022, during which a bomb was planted.

A Chinese ship, ‘accidentally-on purpose’

Russia dunnit!

European governments accused Russia on Tuesday of escalating hybrid attacks on Ukraine's Western allies, as Baltic nations investigated whether the cutting of two fibre-optic telecommunication cables in the Baltic Sea was sabotage.

European officials have not directly accused Russia of destroying the cables. But Germany, Poland and others said it was likely an act of sabotage, while Lithuania's armed forces boosted surveillance of its waters in response.

Germany’s defense minister said Tuesday officials have to assume damage to two data cables under the Baltic Sea, one of which ends in Germany, was caused by sabotage — though he said they have no proof at present.

Damage was detected Monday to the C-Lion1 cable that runs nearly 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) from Finland’s capital, Helsinki, to the German port city of Rostock. Another cable between Lithuania and Sweden was also damaged.

Speaking in Brussels, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Russia poses not just a military but also a hybrid threat, and that Europe needs to take a broad approach to defense. He said the damage to the two cables was “a very clear sign that something is afoot.”

“No one believes these cables were severed by mistake, and I also don’t want to believe versions that it was anchors that by chance caused damage to these cables,” he said at a regular meeting of European Union defense ministers.

