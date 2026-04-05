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kitten seeking answers's avatar
kitten seeking answers
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maybe (trump, generals, others mentioned) all in their underground bunkers

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Dirk Van Passel's avatar
Dirk Van Passel
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the video of colonel David William Eberly was about war in Iraq 1991...

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