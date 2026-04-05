Earlier there was a flurry of tweets that suggested that Trump had been moved to the Walter Reed hospital.

This seems to have originated from liberal influencer, Ed Krassenstein.

To which the response was:

Some people even had him dead.

And it even got into the Hindustan Times.

https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/trump-health-update-new-walter-reed-military-medical-center-photos-emerge-amid-concerns-white-house-takes-action-101775326051011.html

This was discussed by Mahmood OD

Whatever the truth (probably the rumours are not true, there is no doubt that Trump is in very bad health.

Questions have been asked by Dr Jane Ruby

All this is very ironic because we had years of Democrats and media denying what everyone could see about the cognitive decline of Joe Biden.

Now, the boot is on the other foot.

This is what happens at the end of Empire. You can’t trust the US media at all which is why I never reference it - it is all totally fake, as we know.

So that leaves social media.

I can hardly count the number of times I’ve seen “reports” of deaths - not only Ben Gvir and Netanyahu (along with AI videos with six fingers etc.). In recent days I’ve seen many “reports”, for instance that King Charles was dead.

This is just the latest. Apparently, Trump will be in good company in Walter Reed because, allegedly, a whole lot of Democrats have suffered medical emergencies all at the same time.

Then there is the purge of generals by Pete Hegseth. The number mentioned by mainstream media is three, but social media reports “over a dozen”, or 17, or even 20.

Then there are the two pilots shot down yesterday over Iran.

The Trump media echoes Trump in a Truth Social post that was almost put out in his name which says “we got him!”.

Meanwhile, the Gateway Pundit is silent about the Trump rumours.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/04/president-trump-releases-statement-rescue-fighter-pilot/

Iranian media begs to differ

Sources told Tasnim’s correspondent in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province in western Iran on Friday that US forces had been conducting a search operation since earlier today to recover the pilot of their fighter jet, which was shot down by Iran’s Armed Forces. The operation involved Black Hawk helicopters and a C-130 Hercules aircraft; however, their efforts have so far been futile.

https://www.tasnimnews.ir/en/news/2026/04/03/3555907/us-effort-to-recover-downed-fighter-pilot-fails

***

Meanwhile, there is this from several hours ago.

The Iranians are saying they have the pilot - and the photo (as well as the video footage below) seems to confirm this.

Too sensitive for users of X to see. Lol.

Likewise, there is this:

“After their disappointment to rescue the pilot of a fighter jet that was shot down by Iranian armed forces two days ago, the Americans are seeking to bomb and kill pilot in locations where he is likely to be present,” a military source told the Tasnim news agency.

The source noted that several American fighter jets bombed some areas in Kohgiluyeh city of the Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad province tonight because they thought their pilot was present in this area.

The Americans are desperate to find their second person, whom they call the flight crew, and for this reason they want to kill him by bombing several places, he added

https://www.tasnimnews.ir/en/news/2026/04/05/3557132/us-trying-to-bomb-and-kill-downed-fighter-s-pilot-in-iran-source

***

I don’t know why (sic) ,but, to the extent I trust anyone, I would tend to give greater credence to official Iranian media.

That’ s about all I have to say on an Easter Sunday.