“In the future, we will eliminate the soul with the medicine. Under the pretext of a ‘healthy point of view’, there will be a vaccine by which the human body will be treated as soon as possible directly at birth, so that the human being cannot develop the thought of the existence of soul and Spirit.
To materialistic doctors, we will be entrusted the task of removing the soul of humanity.
As today, people are vaccinated against the disease of that disease, so in the future, children will be vaccinated with a substance that can be produced precisely in such a way that people, thanks to this vaccination, will be immune to being subjected to the “madness” of spiritual life.
He would be extremely smart, but he would not develop a conscience, and that is the true goal of some materialistic circles.
With such a vaccine, you can easily make the etheric body loose in the physical body. Once the etheric body is detached, the relationship between the universe and the etheric body would become extremely unstable, and man would become an automation, for the physical body of man must be polished on this Earth by spiritual will.
So the vaccine becomes a kind of arymanique force; man can no longer get rid of a given materialistic feeling.
He becomes materialistic of constitution and can no longer rise to the spiritual.”
I was reading Steiner last night, Robin, actually about the mental faculties the Atlanteans possessed.
I understand this quote far better after reading portions of Anneke Lucas' book online recently. She brilliantly describes the condition and effects of her mind control from childhood forward. She describes how the essential core or personality we all normally enjoy is altered to fight and contest dominance with other personalities created as safe harbors for the fear and damage done to her. In essence, the core "I am" and who I understand myself to be is destroyed. The personalities, then, often arrive or open based upon conditions in the environment.
The people who are given the inoculation in the future will be very much like Anneke--only this condition will occur on an emotionally and mentally spiritual level. They will not understand that they have a huge and direct connection to the Universe. Without that understanding, they're cast into a purely material understanding and grappling of the world.
Most of the people whom we see today, who are attached to the smartphone and technological devices and use AI willingly with no appropriate caution nor behavior, will suffer this dilemma. The people currently furthering the high state of our technocratic society will be given this lesson. They've made the cause to be here at this time. The degree of challenge in the future is in direct proportion to how much energy they invest at this time. This is karmic law.
What these creates is...a Psycopath....essentially. These fools will find they have created their own destroyers. And it will also fail because the soul is always present and eternal. You can trash the physical all you want but the soul is not going anywhere...