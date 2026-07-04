Hi Robin,
Have you seen this?
Thanks for all you're doing.
This post spells out exactly why the USA is joined at the hip w/Israel:
www.flyingpenguin.com which is banned from google searches:
www.flyingpenguin.com/aipac-pentagon-lock-in-section-224-makes-alliance-irreversible/
AIPAC Pentagon Lock-in: Section 224 Makes Alliance Irreversible
June 27, 2026 Davi Ottenheimer
For a few weeks now I’ve been pondering why the United States is binding its defense industry to Israel’s through a provision in the 2027 defense authorization bill. The cover story is integration: shared development, shared procurement, shared supply chains. The actual story is reduced leverage. A state that co-produces a weapon loses sole control over it. The tighter the integration, the smaller the room to refuse. This is something so obvious and yet the bill’s sponsors do not discuss it. I guess that’s what makes me want to write now.
The case is best made through one congressman, because he has documented every stage of it himself.
In March 2016 Mike Rogers, Republican of Alabama’s Third District, published a column titled “We Must Support Israel.” He said this view came from him as an American and a Christian.
His support for Israel, he said, was something he heard demanded across East Alabama for religious, historic, and defense reasons. He then described his own position. As chairman of the House Armed Services Strategic Forces subcommittee, he oversaw the Missile Defense Agency, which runs co-development and co-production programs with Israel. He had worked on Iron Dome. Iron Dome parts, he noted, were being produced in Alabama. His column states in 2016, a decade ago already, every element of the relationship that Section 224 makes permanent: conviction, constituency, jurisdiction, and local industry.
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No posts
Hi Robin,
Have you seen this?
Thanks for all you're doing.
This post spells out exactly why the USA is joined at the hip w/Israel:
www.flyingpenguin.com which is banned from google searches:
www.flyingpenguin.com/aipac-pentagon-lock-in-section-224-makes-alliance-irreversible/
AIPAC Pentagon Lock-in: Section 224 Makes Alliance Irreversible
June 27, 2026 Davi Ottenheimer
For a few weeks now I’ve been pondering why the United States is binding its defense industry to Israel’s through a provision in the 2027 defense authorization bill. The cover story is integration: shared development, shared procurement, shared supply chains. The actual story is reduced leverage. A state that co-produces a weapon loses sole control over it. The tighter the integration, the smaller the room to refuse. This is something so obvious and yet the bill’s sponsors do not discuss it. I guess that’s what makes me want to write now.
The case is best made through one congressman, because he has documented every stage of it himself.
In March 2016 Mike Rogers, Republican of Alabama’s Third District, published a column titled “We Must Support Israel.” He said this view came from him as an American and a Christian.
His support for Israel, he said, was something he heard demanded across East Alabama for religious, historic, and defense reasons. He then described his own position. As chairman of the House Armed Services Strategic Forces subcommittee, he oversaw the Missile Defense Agency, which runs co-development and co-production programs with Israel. He had worked on Iron Dome. Iron Dome parts, he noted, were being produced in Alabama. His column states in 2016, a decade ago already, every element of the relationship that Section 224 makes permanent: conviction, constituency, jurisdiction, and local industry.
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