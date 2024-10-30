💉Routine COVID-19 vaccinations, mainly for people age 65 or older, began in Japan on Tuesday in a program running until March 31 next year.
Available in the program are five vaccines that can combat the JN.1 micron variant, including a new type called a replicon 💉vaccine using self-amplifying messenger RNA that creates proteins evoking immune responses against the novel coronavirus.
Available in the program are five vaccines that can combat the JN.1 omicron variant, including a new type called a replicon vaccine using self-amplifying messenger RNA that creates proteins evoking immune responses against the novel coronavirus.
Eligible recipients are individuals age 65 or older and those between the ages of 60 and 64 with severe underlying conditions. Their out-of-pocket expenses are capped at ¥7,000.
People under 65 can also receive the vaccinations, but there is no such expense cap for them in principle.
Until fiscal 2023, COVID-19 vaccinations were classified as temporary inoculations under the immunization law. They were provided free of charge thanks to full public funding.
From this fiscal year, COVID-19 vaccinations are conducted as an annual routine inoculation program similar to seasonal influenza vaccinations.
Itabashi Medical Association Hospital in Tokyo began COVID-19 vaccinations at around 9 a.m. Eight people received a vaccine made by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer following medical consultations.
"I'm glad I got vaccinated because I don't want to cause trouble to my family," said a 72-year-old local resident, who received her eighth COVID-19 vaccination.
Regarding the out-of-pocket expenses, she said, "I'm willing to pay because I don't want to be infected, but I would prefer a low cost."
