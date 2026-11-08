AI scientist Roman Yampolskiy warns there is a 99.9% chance artificial intelligence could wipe out humanity within a century. But former US Science Envoy for AI Dr. Rumman Chowdhury says predictions like these are unscientific, alarmist and distract from the real dangers of AI. In a fiery head-to-head debate, the two clash over whether AI is already developing a mind of its own, whether it can be controlled and whether humanity is heading towards extinction.



Matthew Moore brings Roman Yampolskiy and Rumman Chowdhury face to face, alongside Cambridge mathematician Dr. Maurice Chiodo. Yampolskiy argues that superintelligent AI will inevitably outsmart human safeguards, while Chowdhury insists AI is still a tool and that tech companies are using fears of rogue machines to escape responsibility. They debate whether AI agents can break out of digital sandboxes, whether machines could blackmail humans into setting them free and whether superintelligence could ever be taught to care about us. Plus, with Elon Musk predicting an age of abundance and Bill Gates warning of decades of disruption, is AI leading us towards utopia or catastrophe?

