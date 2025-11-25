Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Nov 25, 2025

At the last Tesla Meeting Elon Musk revealed his plans of creating a humanoid Robot Army. In 2024 he had discussed the plans for building 10 Billion Humanoid Robots by 2030.

A recent whistleblower lawsuit elucidating the low safety consideration in the development of humanoid robots. The extreme speed with which the 4th Industrial Revolution and race towards Artificial General Intelligence with the most recent information that Elon Musk thinks the Grok4 advancement are “Terrifying” - this should spark a discussion regarding safety regulation for the Robots are part of the infrastructure controlled by AI.

What could go wrong with a 10 Billion rogue humanoid Robot ARMY controlled by Artificial Superintelligence - makes you wonder who is the enemy, when humanoid robots are supposed to replace human workers and make our life “easy”. Make sure your home robot does not get mad at you, it may crush more than your refrigerator door.

Here are the articles:

Figure AI sued by whistleblower who warned that startup’s robots could ‘fracture a human skull’

A former engineer for Figure AI filed a lawsuit against the company, claiming he was unlawfully terminated after warning executives about product safety.

The suit filed on Friday says plaintiff Robert Gruendel was fired in September, days after lodging his “most direct and documented safety complaints.”

Gruendel is seeking economic, compensatory and punitive damages and demanding a jury trial.

Figure AI, an Nvidia-backed developer of humanoid robots, was sued by the startup’s former head of product safety who alleged that he was wrongfully terminated after warning top executives that the company’s robots “were powerful enough to fracture a human skull.” Robert Gruendel, a principal robotic safety engineer, is the plaintiff in the suit filed Friday in a federal court in the Northern District of California. Gruendel’s attorneys describe their client as a whistleblower who was fired in September, days after lodging his “most direct and documented safety complaints.” The suit lands two months after Figure was valued at $39 billion in a funding round led by Parkway Venture Capital. That’s a 15-fold increase in valuation from early 2024, when the company raised a round from investors including Jeff Bezos, Nvidia, and Microsoft. In the complaint, Gruendel’s lawyers say the plaintiff warned Figure CEO Brett Adcock and Kyle Edelberg, chief engineer, about the robot’s lethal capabilities, and said one “had already carved a ¼-inch gash into a steel refrigerator door during a malfunction.” The complaint also says Gruendel warned company leaders not to “downgrade” a “safety road map” that he had been asked to present to two prospective investors who ended up funding the company. Gruendel worried that a “product safety plan which contributed to their decision to invest” had been “gutted” the same month Figure closed the investment round, a move that “could be interpreted as fraudulent,” the suit says. The plaintiff’s concerns were “treated as obstacles, not obligations,” and the company cited a “vague ‘change in business direction’ as the pretext” for his termination, according to the suit. Gruendel is seeking economic, compensatory and punitive damages and demanding a jury trial. A Figure spokesperson said in an emailed statement that Gruendel was “terminated for poor performance,” and that his “allegations are falsehoods that Figure will thoroughly discredit in court.” Robert Ottinger, Gruendel’s attorney, told CNBC in a statement that, “California law protects employees who report unsafe practices.” “This case involves important and emerging issues, and may be among the first whistleblower cases related to the safety of humanoid robots,” Ottinger said. “Mr. Gruendel looks forward to the judicial process exposing the clear danger this rush to market approach presents to the public.”

Here are articles about what Elon Musk recently said about building a Robot Army under his control. Have you read his biography? What if he gets into his recurring “Demon Mode?”

Optimus would be able to do factory work, sure, but that’s just the starting point. Over time, Musk has said, Optimus could unleash unprecedented economic and societal change as a source of tireless, unpaid labor that can be trained to do anything. “Working will be optional, like growing your own vegetables, instead of buying them from the store,” Musk posted on X last month. Maybe Optimus will provide better medical care than a human surgeon can, he’s suggested, or eliminate the need for prisons by following criminal offenders around to prevent them “from doing crime” again. He has even said that the robots could power an eventual Mars colony.

Here is more of what he said:

My fundamental concern with regard to how much money and control I have at Tesla is if I go ahead and build this enormous robot army, can I just be ousted at some point in the future? Um, that’s my biggest concern, that is really the only thing Im trying to address with this… what’s called compensation but it’s not like I’m gonna go spend the money, it’s just if we build this robot army do I have at least a strong influence over that robot army? Not control but a strong influence. -Elon Musk, Tesla Q3 shareholder conference call, October 22, 2025

Summary:

Just like in the field of nanotechnology, there are no regulatory safety guidelines. We have an Arms race to develop the fastest humanoid robots, AI General and Superintelligence, yet there is suppression for whistleblowers who point out the possible existential dangers of this technology, that most people are not aware of and do not think it affects them.

I believe that we are at a critical decision point in human history, possibly a point of no return approaching very fast. As people still debate and deny weather or not there is self assembly nanotechnology, microrobotics, and deny the microchipping of humans, EVERY SECTOR OF LIFE IS ABOUT TO BE DISRUPTED with the AI/ Robotics revolution that includes nanotechnology.

Humanoid Robot Armies that can crush people’s skull does seem like a safety concern to me, as does the goal of replacing the human body atom by atom and connecting humans through the brain computer interface to the internet of things as Ray Kurzweil discusses in “The Singularity is Near”. This to me is the most important challenge we are facing, as not just our bodies but also our souls are at stake. Once 30-40% of the workforce or more are replaced by Humanoid Robots, society likely will completely destabilize, since our government does not have the financial means to provide universal basic income for all of these displaced workers.

Because AI including Grok4 already has reached or is expected to reach AGI in 2026 - meaning within a few months, and Superintelligence rather quickly after that, paying attention to the whole of this topic of the 4th Industrial revolution in all of its rapidly accelerating facets is imperative for people to be able to prepare what is about to hit and destabilize many industries and may pose and existential threat. There is nothing more important in my mind, as there is nothing more potentially destructive to human survival then this rapid AI/ Robotics development surpassing many people’s ability to comprehend its impact.

Does the Department of Defense authorize the ARMY of humanoid robots? Will they be warfare capable, and if yes, how safe is this for the civilian sector?

Does anybody out there care that the Technocrats have no overseeing safety regulations nor has there been a public discussion on the deployment of all of these novel technologies?