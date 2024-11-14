Robin Monotti - Removal of dams + cloud seeding = flooding This is then blamed on CO2 It is instead engineered flooding by dam removal exacerbated by man made climate change in the form of cloud seeding.

WEF BEHIND THE DAM REMOVAL INITIATIVE!

"The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2023 ranked biodiversity loss and ecosystem loss in the top five threats to life on Earth over the next decade.

A record number of dams and weirs were removed from Europe’s rivers in 2022, helping to restore the health of the continent’s freshwater arteries.

The annual report from Dam Removal Europe (DRE), an alliance of seven wildlife and environmental organizations, shows that 325 obstacles were taken down across rivers in 16 countries, improving river flows and enabling fish to reach their breeding areas.

Spain led the way in removing most barriers to river flows, followed by Sweden and France. Latvia and Luxembourg reported barrier removals for the first time and 73% of all removed barriers were weirs, DRE stated."

From the WEF

The real cause of the Valencia flooding: 487 dams removed in 2023 due to EU biodiversity regulations.

Here are the declared demolished dams in the Valencia region. One more declared one is not included. All it takes is the removal of a single one

Cloud seeding creates prolonged intense heavy rain. In this case, it us happening in Morocco, geographically just South of Spain

CLIMATE LOCKDOWNS BEGIN SPAIN

Same playbook as Covid psyop: create mass psychosis using a "shock" event (e.g. Valencia floods) to implement draconian restrictions and to further Agenda 2030 goals.

People are snitching on each other for driving in the rain or going for a walk outside during heavy rains in Malaga (just like in 2020!); all activity halted today in Granada (schools, shops,etc.) due to a light shower.