Going through some of the more advanced HemiSynch Gateway tapes I am using I came across this excellent tape with Robert Munroe introducing the hemi-synch principles with minimal instruction.
I also came across these introductory level tapes from Robert Munroe himself which are below.
Gateway Tapes: Part 1 through 4
If you search on YouTube you can find the tapes on channels that appear and disappear.
Based on my experience I cannot recommend this highly enough.
As Robert Munroe says,”only you can change you”
It is up to you how you use the tapes.
Thank you for this post.