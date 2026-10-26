Going through some of the more advanced HemiSynch Gateway tapes I am using I came across this excellent tape with Robert Munroe introducing the hemi-synch principles with minimal instruction.

0:00 -29:37

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I also came across these introductory level tapes from Robert Munroe himself which are below.

Gateway Tapes: Part 1 through 4

If you search on YouTube you can find the tapes on channels that appear and disappear.

Based on my experience I cannot recommend this highly enough.

As Robert Munroe says,”only you can change you”

It is up to you how you use the tapes.