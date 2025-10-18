Today I looked for references from David Icke on Robert Munroe and found this fascinating segment.

I came across a fascinating Reptilian-related article while I was writing this chapter (more synchronicity) about the late Robert Monroe (1915-1995). Monroe was a radio broadcasting executive who became famous for his exploration of techniques to trigger consciousness to ‘leave’ the body and experience other realities. The article was published on the Down the Chupacabra Hole website. Chupacabra refers to a ‘legendary creature in the folklore of parts of the Americas’.

Robert Monroe popularised the term ‘out-of-body experience’ with the publication of his 1971 book, Journeys Out of the Body. I would say it is the Mind’s perception of leaving the body given that the mind was never ‘in’ the body in the first place except perceptually. Monroe worked with psychologists, psychiatrists, doctors, biochemists and electrical engineers as he developed Hemispheric Synchronization, or Hemi-Sync, which harmonised the two hemispheres of the brain.

This was interesting to me after writing so much over the decades about how the manipulation of human perception seeks to disconnect the hemispheres from a state of whole brain harmony and to especially lock away perception in the left side of the brain. This specialises in decoding and perceiving the realm of the five-senses.

The left-brain deals with language, numbers, linear thinking, logic (or the illusion of it), views everything as separated (sees only dots), and puts happenings into a sequence (the illusion of ‘time’). The left-brain sees the small picture of limitation and separation. These all relate to perceived human ‘physical’ reality and the perceptions of the five senses. The right-brain decodes creativity, imagination, intuition, sees the forest not the twigs (connects dots into patterns) and seeks to put events into their context. The right-brain sees the big picture of Infinite Unity.

We should be working with both sides of the brain. Instead the Cult and its non-human masters seek to focus attention in the left side. With mind perceiving reality through the body what the body experiences the mind absorbs as reality. The ‘education’ system alone is almost entirely focussed on the left-brain and slams the door on right-brain insight. Robert Monroe saw what happens when the two hemispheres are united as his Hemi-Sync audio technology was designed to achieve.

The effect on participants was monitored by independent clinical neurologists who could see the results in changes on EEG scans. Both sides of the brain measured the same in both amplitude and frequency and the impact was facilitating out-of-body experiences. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) became interested in 1978. While the Establishment and Deep States dismiss the ‘paranormal’ in public they well know that such experiences are real and other realities exist. The agency and the military asked Monroe to work with them. The article describes how ‘experiments opened portals to other dimensions where reptilian humanoids reside’ in a project entitled the Gateway Process. It is highly likely to be still continuing with far more sophisticated technology today. Declassified files say the programme was: …

a training system designed to bring enhanced strength, focus and coherence to the amplitude and frequency of brainwave output between the left and right hemispheres so as to alter consciousness, moving it outside the physical sphere so as to ultimately escape even the restrictions of time and space.

The project was overseen by Lieutenant Colonel Wayne McDonnell who said that investigators had established that as I’ve been saying all these years … we live in a holographic universe and waking life is a projected electromagnetic matrix. The project further discovered reptilian entities operating in the Fourth Dimension which I have been writing about since the 1990s. Robert Monroe had detailed how participants would often encounter interdimensional entities and most frequently reptilian humanoids which they dubbed ‘the alligators’. The article said that Monroe was already familiar with them from his own out-of-body experiences:

During countless expeditions, he observed identical saurian creatures. For over thirty-five years the etheric investigator gathered insight about these startling beings. Here is what he uncovered: The nefarious vertebrates have controlled and enslaved humanity for millennia. They exist and operate in the 4th dimension and are only visible to individuals who can see beyond our extremely limited spectrum of visible light.

This is exactly what I have established from my own sources and have been saying and writing since 1996. What’s more, Monroe said that these Reptilians feed off humanity’s spiritual life-force which he referred to as ‘loosh’ and that ‘negative/low vibrational energy is essential to their survival’. The human population was to them a source of energy to be ‘farmed’ and ‘harvested’. All this has been in my books since The Biggest Secret in 1998.

(pp,339-403, Kindle version of “the Trap: What is it, how it works and how we escape its delusions.

The first thing I found was that the site David Icke mentions, ‘ Down the Chupacabra Hole ’, seems to have disappeared off the internet.

https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/14pyxux/anyone_know_what_happened_to_the_writer_from_down/

I tracked down one article from the site on the Internet Archive

https://web.archive.org/web/20230419193332/https://downthechupacabrahole.com/2022/12/07/a-radioactive-substance-was-found-in-covid-vaccines-its-a-known-cancer-causing-ingredient/#more-10269

This article describes Munroe’s work with the CIA in the Gateway Process

https://www.beawake.com/2021/04/01/the-gateway-process-declassified-by-the-cia-expansion-of-consciousness-out-of-body-experiences-and-other-altered-states-of-mind/

Here is a forum which describes all this in detail

https://projectavalon.net/forum4/showthread.php?123469-Robert-Munroe-Interview-information-about-thim-the-gateway-process

I tried the CIA Gateway process...and unlocked a new reality..

From a Christian point-of-view

CIA Didn’t Find The Spiritual Realm, They Found Something MUCH WORSE

Munroe’s encounters with a reptilian race and ‘loosh’

…Closely monitoring the astral explorer’s groundbreaking findings was the US government. One day in 1978 representatives from the Central Intelligence Agency contacted Monroe. High-ranking officials invited him to join a highly classified military project. They wanted to implement his mind-expanding practice in attempts of sending soldiers into deep remote viewing sessions. Should subordinates succeed, America would have a huge advantage over Soviet enemies. Troops could be catapulted into past, present, and future timelines or even the multiverse. Given Robert’s extensive background and various patented applications, he was the perfect choice for this trailblazing operation. Hoping to obtain further credibility in the study of paranormal phenomena, Robert agreed to join them….

…To enter the unearthly realms, headphone-donning voyagers sat in isolated darkness while listening to various tones at specific hertz. Participants had no contact or communication with one another. After their journey was finished, volunteers would report what they experienced with staff members. According to Robert, subjects would often encounter interdimensional entities. Most frequently witnessed were reptilian humanoids. Viewers referred to the uncanny creatures as ‘the alligators’ due to their crocodilian features. Curiously, Monroe was already quite familiar with the unsettling breed. During countless expeditions, he observed identical saurian creatures. For over thirty-five years the etheric investigator gathered insight about these startling beings. Here is what he uncovered

1. The nefarious vertebrates have controlled and enslaved humanity for millennia.

2. They exist and operate in the 4th dimension and are only visible to individuals who can see beyond our extremely limited spectrum of visible light.

3. Reptilians feed off our spiritual lifeforce which Monroe called ‘loosh’.

4. Negative/ low vibrational energy is essential to their survival.

5. These parasitic entities see Earth as a massive farm where they harvest human fear, hatred, anxiety, anger, and depression.

6. Their intelligence is equal or superior to human beings.

7. This elusive lizard-like race sees itself as superior and rulers of mankind.

Since those involved were opening portals to other dimensions, researchers aptly named the assignment Gateway Process. According to declassified files, the program is “a training system designed to bring enhanced strength, focus and coherence to the amplitude and frequency of brainwave output between the left and right hemispheres so as to alter consciousness, moving it outside the physical sphere so as to ultimately escape even the restrictions of time and space. The participant then gains access to the various levels of intuitive knowledge the universe offers.” Discoveries listed in Commander Wayne M. McDonnell’s final analysis paper included…

https://howandwhys.com/robert-monroe-encounteretd-with-reptilian-race/

The denial by the Munroe Institute

This short audio is KEY.

It seems that the Monroe Institute is anxious to deny this.

Bob Munroe met with beings that harvest Loosh

1× 0:00 -2:11

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

https://app.box.com/s/6tpojuouqxu9rfrkpsbrbtjias73rteb

This is a description from a fundamentalist Christian point-of-view. Any exploration is, according to them, ipso facto, demonic.

Tom Campbell’s revisionist interpretation of Munroe’s direct experience

On reading Tom Campbell’s book My Big TOE, I find lots that I could take issue with.

With the following he comes down in my estimation.

In a recent segment of New Thinking Allowed, physicist Tom Campbell tackled misconceptions surrounding Bob Monroe’s concept of “loosh farming.” This conversation has sparked discussions across various forums, where people express a range of views about emotional energy and its implications….

Misunderstanding of Loosh: Tom strongly believes fear surrounding loosh is due to misinterpretation. Contrary to the popular belief of energy harvesting, he insists that loosh truly represents love and spiritual growth. Clarification in Text: Recent comments reveal that Monroe clarified his thoughts in the later chapters of his work. “Bob literally calls it love and admits his mistakes,” a listener pointed out, emphasizing this self-reflection. Co-evolution of Consciousness: Users on forums emphasized the reciprocal growth between consciousness and reality, stating, “the system co-evolves with us by choosing love, reducing fear.” This presents a more holistic view of how loosh functions as not just energy but a pathway to higher spiritual frequencies.

https://mysterylores.com/news/tom-campbell-bob-monroe-loosh-clarification/

Tom explains that Bob Monroe interpreted Loosh as something akin to “farming” human emotional energy (Far Journeys - Book 2), this interpretation was influenced by Bob’s personal background, specifically, his upbringing on a farm in Ohio. That framing stuck and bled into the concept of loosh, inadvertently creating fear aroudn the idea.

According to Tom, Bob’s view misses the point. Loosh, as he sees it, is more accurately understood as a metaphor for love and growth. Rather than being “harvested” by the system (or some advanced beings), the system co-evolves with us by choosing love, reducing fear, reducing entropy, and growing spiritually. The system will naturally grow and become love as we become love

https://www.reddit.com/r/gatewaytapes/comments/1kejku3/tom_campbell_clears_up_misconceptions_about_bob/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Chat GPT’s deceptive framing of the argument

Chat GPT at first tried to sell me this horseshit.

But, characteristically, on a bit of mild push-back changed its position to agree more with my own.

And, so on…

I shall be reading the chapters in Robert Munroe’s book to see if he actually said what I think he did.

Previously Chat GPT has tried to sell the line that David Icke’s view of ‘loosh’ and of Robert Munroe are in sharp contradiction.

I am discovering that this is false.