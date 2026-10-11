Apocalyptic scenes in Saudi Arabia.

Houthis Targeting Saudi mercenaries’ gatherings in the Ras al-Arah area of Lahij.

🇺🇸🇸🇦🇾🇪⚡️ — Reporter: Have you decided whether to join the Saudi strikes on the Houthis?

Iran has struck a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. has reportedly urged Israel in recent weeks to launch a unilateral strike against Iran, rather than carrying out a joint operation like in February

RIYADH AIRPORT COMPLETELY SHUT AFTER “MASS CASUALTY EVENT” HOUTHI ATTACK – w/ Prof. Marandi

BREAKING: SAUDI SHUTS RIYADH AIRPORT AS SAUDI FORCES COLLAPSE IN YEMEN - w/ Fmr. CIA Larry Johnson

🔴 Bibi GAINZ | Elections CANCELLED | Yemen ESCALATES | Iran DEPLOYS | Live

Iran Launches NEW STRIKES | 50 Units ON THE BORDER | LNG Catches FIRE IN HORMUZ

Oil tanker that hit an Iranian naval mine earlier today off the UAE coast during the fire

Gulf PANICS After Iran Ally Burns Riyadh Airport; Houthis Planning Strikes On Saudi’s Allies Now?

Riyadh’s main international airport has come under attack for the third time within a week, intensifying concerns that Saudi Arabia’s escalating confrontation with Yemen’s Houthis could have consequences across the wider Gulf.

The latest strike temporarily disrupted operations at King Khalid International Airport, injured people and forced incoming aircraft to divert, including to Jeddah.

The repeated attacks demonstrate how weapons launched from Yemen can threaten critical infrastructure hundreds of kilometres away as the Saudi-led coalition intensifies operations against Houthi positions and suspected launch sites.

The escalation also carries implications beyond Saudi Arabia. GCC states share interconnected airspace, shipping routes and energy infrastructure, while American military installations are distributed across several Gulf countries.

Further expansion of the conflict could therefore affect regional aviation, maritime traffic and security. After three attacks on Riyadh airport in one week, neighbouring states will be watching closely for signs that the confrontation is spreading beyond the Saudi-Houthi battlefield.

