Don’t expect too much truth from this quarter
Curfew in effect for parts of downtown Los Angeles
New York Times: Active discussions in White House, Pentagon about expanding deployment of U.S. troops to more cities
https://t.me/trumpetnews1/40799
From lamestream media
https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/world/563835/us-protests-california-governor-warns-democracy-under-assault
So Simple Audio video blog listen on Substack app in background
While you multitask.
Rioters shooting at police with REAL GUNS caught on camera!
https://open.substack.com/pub/seemorerocks/p/rioters-shooting-at-police-with-real
ROBIN WESTENRA 2025.06.11 Wed
https://substack.com/@seemorerocks
Don’t expect too much truth from this quarter
Curfew in effect for parts of downtown Los Angeles
https://substack.com/redirect/d080b2b0-ce8c-435b-87f6-31453f63a974
Gotta save democracy, as if there is such a thing.
On its best days it's mob rule.
Is anyone falling for this?