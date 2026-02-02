I have not heard from Rick Wiles in a while. They call themselves Manna Nation, not TruNews

It is late Sunday afternoon. From my home office, I’m looking at the sunset through the window. I am contemplating the stunning meltdown in precious metals prices last Friday. I have to wonder if it was another sign that the sun is setting on Western civilization.

I will not attempt to analyze what happened. YouTube is full of podcasters offering their opinions, some reasonable and some not. One thing is for sure: don’t look to Wall Street-owned corporate news media “journalists” to accurately explain what happened. They are floating the ridiculous narrative that Friday’s metals meltdown was caused by Kevin Warsh’s nomination to be the next chairman of the Federal Reserve.

What’s happening is far more ominous than a political appointment.

From my limited viewpoint, it is increasingly evident that Western financial institutions and commodity trading exchanges are woefully understocked with physical silver and gold. Sure, they have mountains of “paper silver” and “paper gold.” But when it comes to physical metals you can touch with your hands, they don’t have it!

“Paper silver” is a contract that says the seller “can get it” when needed. Wall Street traders juggled those balls for decades, and it worked - until now! There are too many buyers saying, “Bring my silver to me, and bring it now!” The Wall Street boys don’t have it. Their vaults are empty, or nearly depleted.

Okay, here are some questions that made my brain processors work overtime this weekend: If there is a global shortage of physical silver, why does silver sell at a higher price in China than in London and New York? And if there is a global shortage, why would prices implode? Wouldn’t the law of supply and demand drive up the price?

Let’s start with the question of a global shortage of physical silver. It is true. Here are some key facts:

Peak Production Year: Global silver mine production peaked in 2016 at approximately 900 million ounces (Moz), driven by higher output from key regions like South America; since then, production has contracted due to declining ore grades and limited new projects.

2025 Production vs. Peak: 2025 mine production is forecasted at 813 Moz (Silver Institute, November 2025), a 9.7% drop from the 2016 peak; earlier April 2025 estimates were higher at 835 Moz, but were revised down due to offsets in Peru and Indonesia.

Forecast for 2026-2030 Production: Limited growth expected; Metals Focus (December 2025) implies stable-to-modest increases, but overall output may drop to ~901 Moz by 2030 due to mine closures in Mexico, Bolivia, and Russia; Silver Institute and others project flat or 1-3% annual growth at best, constrained by by-product nature and 7-15 year project timelines.

Bottom Line: The mining industry cannot match global demand between 2026 and 2030. Miners may be able to supply only 62-70% of global silver demand by 2030.

I don’t have an economics degree from Harvard or Yale, but it seems to me that if we already know there’s going to be a huge shortage of silver over the next five years, shouldn’t that mean the price will climb higher as governments, industries, and consumers scramble to get their hands on it? The law of supply and demand holds true for eggs: a dozen eggs sold for over $6 in 2024. Why does it not work for silver in 2026?

I will tell you why it does not work: The price you and I see in the USA and other Western-aligned nations is for “paper silver.” Try getting your paws on a large supply of physical silver!

Retail buyers are competing with defense contractors and major manufacturers for an ever-decreasing pool of physical silver. Here are some facts:

U.S. Mint Suspensions and Delays: The U.S. Mint suspended sales of numismatic silver products on January 14, 2026, due to extreme volatility and rising metal costs, with a review ongoing. 2026 Silver Eagles were delayed from January to late February (Feb. 26) and sold out instantly upon limited release.

Major Dealer Sellouts: Large brokers like SD Bullion, JM Bullion, and APMEX reported silver inventory ransacked early in January 2026, with sellouts of coins and bars; smaller dealers like Monument Metals fully sold out of 10 oz, kilo, 100 oz, and 1,000 oz bars by early Jan.

Pre-Sales and Backorders: Retail dealers resorted to pre-sales for 1,000 oz COMEX bars with 3-week waits, signaling severe physical shortages; high demand caused processing, shipping, and support delays at JM Bullion.

Costco Purchase Limits: Costco imposed limits on silver coin and bar purchases in January 2026 amid tight supply, with no official suspension but reduced volumes to manage demand.

A trusted precious metals supplier reported more orders in January 2026 than in the last 20 years combined, warning of impending cancellations and a near-overnight doubling of prices due to supply constraints.

We are rapidly approaching the day when you and I will no longer be able to purchase any silver. Silver stackers will be sent to the back of the waiting line. The sign will say, “Waiting time is approximately 10 years.”

Last Friday’s metals meltdown has shades of World War III. China and the West are locked in a battle for control of metals and rare earth minerals. For now, China has the upper hand over the USA. Consider these facts:

Silver Refining Capacity: China controls 60-70% of global refined silver supply, positioning it as the dominant gatekeeper amid export controls effective January 1, 2026, which limit outflows to licensed firms covering ~121 million ounces annually.

Silver Consumption Leadership: China is the world’s largest silver consumer, using approximately 19,000 tons (~611 million ounces) annually in 2024, driven by solar and electronics, compared to its domestic production of 3,300 tons (~106 million ounces), creating a 15,700-ton deficit.

Silver Mining Production Rank: China ranks second globally in silver mine production at ~106 million ounces in 2024-2025 (behind Mexico), representing about 13% of the ~813 million ounces global total, though its influence extends through refining dominance.

Silver in Clean Tech Supply Chains: China produces 80% of global solar panels/cells, 70% of wind turbines, and 70% of lithium batteries, fueling massive silver demand (solar alone up 45% in 2024) and amplifying its market control.

Asia-Pacific Silver Consumption Share: The region, led by China, commanded 57.35% of global silver consumption in 2025, with China installing 212 GW of solar capacity in the first half alone, boosting demand for silver paste in bifacial modules.

China’s Silver Market Growth Forecast: The domestic silver market is projected to grow at a 5.2% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2025-2031, driven by electronics, solar, and pharmaceuticals, with innovations in nanotechnology expanding applications.

However, China’s communist government implemented something on January 1, 2026, that has profound implications for the West. Beijing imposed strict restrictions on silver exports. In other words, it is now illegal for Chinese companies to sell silver to Western companies without Beijing’s permission!

Silver has been officially designated a strategic mineral resource, similar to rare earths, gallium, germanium, and graphite, reflecting its critical role in solar, electronics, EVs, and national security applications. The metal was reclassified under the Catalogue of Goods Prohibited or Restricted from Export and is now regulated under China’s Export Control Law (2020) and related customs regulations. All silver exports now require a special export license issued by the Ministry of Commerce and/or the General Administration of Customs.

Bottom line: No more silver is coming out of China for a long time, meaning it won’t be released until the smoke clears from World War III in the late 2020s or early 2030s.

Again, I ask: If the global supply is shrinking, shouldn’t the price be skyrocketing?

Whatever nefarious games Western banks and commodity trading houses are playing to suppress silver’s price in the West, they cannot keep it up much longer.

We are already seeing bank casualties. The Metropolitan Capital Bank and Trust in Illinois was seized on Friday, January 20, and placed under the FDIC’s receivership.

Meanwhile, in China last Friday, Beijing suspended trading in five commodity funds to curb public “mania” for buying gold and silver. Trading in oil was also halted. The South China Morning Post reported that “the actions came as global investors continued to flock to safe-haven assets amid escalating US conflicts with Europe, South America and the Middle East.”

And while we are on the topic of escalating U.S. conflicts, President Trump is expected to attack Iran any day. What do you think a nasty U.S./Israel vs. Iran war will do to the price of oil?

And one more thing about last Friday’s silver crash: Don’t rule out the possibility that the COMEX was hit by a Chinese cyber attack(!) I have no evidence. This is only speculation. We are in World War III. We should expect major cyberattacks this year targeting financial institutions, communications, and other critical infrastructure.

Personally, I no longer spend my days trying to awaken the dead. Jesus said it best: “Let the dead bury their dead.”

Instead, I devote my days to studying to teach the Word of God in our Morning Manna Bible study class and developing Christian educational media content for children to be released later this year.

Additionally, I am focusing on actions for my own survival before, during, and after World War III and the emergence of a new global financial system. I will share some of those things in future newsletters.

In Service of our King,