Anyone who has been reading me for some time, especially going back to my previous blog, will be aware of Rick Wiles who retired from many years of TruNews.

This is what he has been doing all this time.

Today I got an email

June 23, 2026

Dear Friend and Patriot Partner,

I’m back — and I’m writing with news I never expected to share.

Fourteen months ago, I shut down TruNews after 26 years because my mind, heart, nerves, and body were completely burned out. I was weary to the bone and desperately needed rest. There was lots of shrapnel embedded deep in my heart and mind, and the enemy’s arrows were sticking out of my back after decades of relentless spiritual warfare. I had been on the battlefield too long.

I didn’t think I could continue, but God had other plans. First, however, I needed over a year of quiet rest to allow the Lord to conduct open-heart surgery on me.

Nearly two years ago, during a week of prayer in Myrtle Beach in September 2024, the Holy Spirit clearly told me TruNews had fulfilled its mission. He also gave me a new word: Bizionary — a Gospel missionary who builds businesses to finance the preaching of the Gospel, the teaching of the Word, and the feeding of hungry children.

Now, after months of rest and a fresh anointing, the Lord has opened doors faster than I could imagine.

Here are the three major developments I must share with you today (you and my closest friends are the first to hear this):

By God’s grace, I have purchased a powerful 50,000-watt AM radio station in Washington, D.C. — WTSD AM 1190, on the air since 1958. Its vast signal covers the nation’s capital, much of Maryland and Virginia, parts of West Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, and even the tip of Delaware. View the coverage map here I am launching Conservative Public Radio (CPR) — a Christ-centered, patriotic alternative to NPR. WTSD will be the flagship station. I am returning to broadcasting. My new daily program, New World News, will air live at 5:00 PM Eastern, Monday–Friday, blasting straight into the White House, Capitol Hill, the Supreme Court, the Pentagon, and thousands of cars stuck in Beltway traffic. The show will also be available as a podcast everywhere.

The FCC has already approved the transfer of the station’s license to my company. The next step is the closing of the sale, expected in the next two weeks.

I put down a small deposit and secured short-term financing with a large balloon payment. However, the tower lease, electricity, and all operating expenses begin the moment I sign the papers in early July.

This is where I humbly ask for your help. I need $550,000 in two weeks!

Would you prayerfully consider making a generous donation today to help secure this powerful platform in America’s capital?

Even a gift of $50, $100, $250, $500, or $1,000+ will make a real difference. If the Lord puts it on your heart to give more, it would be an answer to prayer.

Click here: To Support Rick’s Coming out of Retirement

Your gift will directly:

Help pay for the station purchase.

Install equipment to allow WTSD to broadcast dual analog and HD signals to car radios.

Cover the immediate tower lease and utilities.

Hire employees to manage the station.

Launch the New World News podcast and the Conservative Public Radio network.

Establish a bold Christian voice in Washington at a critical time in history

Imagine 50,000 watts of truth going out every weekday during rush hour — reaching decision-makers, government workers, and everyday citizens across the entire D.C. metro area. This is not something I planned. This is God’s favor.

CLICK TO SUPPORT RICK’S COMING OUT OF RETIREMENT

If you prefer to mail a check:

Faith & Values Media Group, Inc.

PO Box 397

Vero Beach, FL 32961

For larger gifts via ACH/wire, call my office at 772-492-4796 (Mon–Fri, 8 AM–5 PM Eastern).

This opportunity is bigger than any of us could have imagined when I walked away exhausted last year. God has resurrected our work in a more powerful way. I believe He desires many of you who stood with me before to stand with me again as we step into this new season.

Thank you for your friendship, your prayers, and your generosity. I cannot do this without you.

Your Brother in Christ,

P.S.

If you prayed and hoped I would reconsider my retirement, this is it! Encourage me with your renewed financial support. May God bless you in every way!

You are making a voluntary donation to Faith & Values Media Group, Inc. Your donation is not tax-deductible in the United States of America. You will not receive any tangible gift, product, or service in return for your donation. Your donation will be deposited into the general fund of Faith & Values Media Group Inc. to be used according to the company’s executive decisions for the purchase and operational costs of WTSD AM 1190, the launch and production of New World News, the launch of CPR, and other important projects