FINANCIAL CRISIS

Renegade economist Martin Armstrong appeared on Greg Hunter’s USA Watchdog podcast. He fears there could be a billion casualties in World War III. Here are the key points in the interview:

Global Economic Downturn: Armstrong predicts a global recession starting after May 7th of last year (2024), bottoming around 2028.

European Depression: He anticipates severe economic depression in Europe.

Sharp Recession in China: China is expected to experience a significant recession.

Milder Recession in the US: The United States will face a recession, but it won't be as severe as in Europe or China.

Debt Crisis as the Cause: Armstrong believes the economic downturn will be driven by a debt crisis.

War in Ukraine Escalation: He predicts the war in Ukraine will intensify after May 15th (2025) and continue to escalate into 2026.

EU's Goal to Conquer Russia: Armstrong claims his high-level contacts believe the EU aims to break up and conquer Russia to gain control of its natural resources.

EU's Failure and Euro Disappearance: He forecasts that the EU will lose significantly in a conflict with Russia, leading to the disappearance of the euro (not the dollar).

China to Side with Russia: Armstrong predicts China will align with Russia in the conflict.

Massive Casualties: He warns of potentially "one billion dead and wounded" as a result of the broader conflict.

US Should Leave NATO: Armstrong advises the US to withdraw from NATO.

Capital Flight to the US: If the US leaves NATO, capital will flow into the US as a safe haven.

Gold Price Surge: Gold is predicted to reach $5,000 per ounce once the war in Europe and Ukraine intensifies.

Democrat Party Split: Armstrong believes the Democrat party in the US will split.

No Democrat House Retake in 2026: He predicts the Democrats will not regain control of the House of Representatives in the 2026 elections.

Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones gained fame in the late 1980s when he accurately predicted the 1987 stock market crash. Jones is the founder and chief investment officer of Tudor Investments. He warned today that stocks are headed to new lows regardless of whether President Trump dials back his aggressive tariffs on China.

“For me, it’s pretty clear. You have Trump who’s locked in on tariffs. You have the Fed who’s locked in on not cutting rates. That’s not good for the stock market,” Jones said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “We’ll probably go down to new lows, even when Trump dials back China to 50%.”

Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, posted an urgent warning on X: “…biggest stock market crash in history…is happening now…. the biggest market crashes in stocks, bonds, and real estate…are about to happen in the very near future. That’s why I have been investing in gold, silver, and Bitcoin. Silver is about to explode 2X in price…. I predict from $35 today to possibly $70 by 2026…. the Fed and Treasury will print trillions in fake dollars…”

By Greg Hunter

May 3, 2025

By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com (Saturday Night Post)

Legendary financial and geopolitical cycle analyst Martin Armstrong is back with an avalanche of problems coming to the world starting in 2025. Depressions, defaults, debt crises and wars are going to sweep the globe, according to Armstrong and his “Socrates” predictive computer program. Armstrong has called every big economic turn in the past three decades. He predicted Trump would win the 2024 Presidential Election in a landslide many months ahead of November. Armstrong called the huge stock crash of 1987 to the day. He predicted the dot com boom and bust in 2000. He was spot on calling for the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009, and now, we are headed for more big turns. Armstrong says, “The last one turned on May 7th of last year. That was the same day Putin had his inauguration, and it was the same day a couple of Ukrainian colonels tried to assassinate Zelensky. From there, we are turning down into a global recession, which won’t bottom until about 2028. Central banks started cutting rates right after that, and I think Canada was the first. It’s going to be more of a depression in Europe, a very sharp recession in China, and it won’t be as bad in the United States. . . . When you create a debt crisis, that’s what causes a depression. The stock market going down is the least damage to an economy.”

Europe has trillions of dollars of unpayable debt, and Armstrong says, “The leadership knows if they don’t have war, the people will come after them.”

What will be the next big turn? Spoiler alert, it has to do with war in Ukraine and Russia. Armstrong says, “Europe does not want peace. Look at things the EU has said: that Russia is too big and has to be broken up. I have very good contacts very high up, and they really do think they can conquer Russia. It has $75 trillion in natural resource assets. They will then control that . . . Once they get their hands on that . . . they will rise to the top of countries of the world, like the Roman Empire will be resurrected or something.”

But instead of the EU winning a war against Russia, Armstrong predicts, “They will lose bigtime. The third time is not going to be the charm. . . . The euro will disappear, not the dollar.”

The timing of the next big turn for war? Armstrong says, “After May 15, war is turning up (in Ukraine) and it will be turning up into 2026. If I am Putin, there is no way I am signing a peace deal. Putin signed a peace deal (in 2015) and what did they do? They built an army while Russia didn’t.”

Armstrong predicts China will come in on the side of Russia, and there could be as many as “one billion dead and wounded” as a result. What should the US do? Armstrong says, “I have been talking to people in Washington, and I have told them to ‘Get the hell out of NATO.’ There are plenty of people warming up to that idea.”

Armstrong predicts if that happens, capital will leave Europe and flow into the US as a safe haven.

Armstrong also thinks gold will hit $5,000 per ounce at the next target, but it will not hit that price until war takes off in Europe and Ukraine. Armstrong also thinks the Democrat party will split in two, and they will not retake the House of Representatives in 2026.

Does the conflict between Pakistan and India blow up or blow over? Armstrong says, “My computer (Socrates) says it blows up.”

There is much more in the 64-minute in-depth interview.

UKRAINE-RUSSIA

Russia’s annual World War II Victory Day parade will be held in Moscow on Friday, May 9. Moscow’s four major airports were forced to close Tuesday morning amid a barrage of 105 Ukrainian drone sent to attack the capital city. The drones came from a variety of directions. A similar drone swarm attempted to attack sites in Moscow on Monday night. Russia officials suspect that Ukraine is practicing for a deadly drone attack on the Victor Day parade on Friday.

According to a YouGov poll conducted in the USA, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, between 41% to 55% of the people in each country think that World War III is imminent. That view is shared by 45% of Americans and 55% of French respondents.

A ZeroHedge.com reporter in a White House press briefing asked President Trump who blew up Russia’s Nord Stream pipeline. President Trump replied, "Well probably if I asked certain people they would be able to tell you without having to waste a lot of money on an investigation…But I think a lot of people know who blew it up, but I was the one who blew it up originally because I wouldn't let it be built, and then when Biden got in he allowed it to be built."

Russian officials talking openly about de-Nazifying the entire West. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said Nazism has resurfaced in the West and must be crushed. He said, “Today we are obliged to do everything to defeat the resurrected Nazism.”

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who is also the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, said something similar several weeks ago. He insisted that “a real de-Nazification is required. Nazism needs to be rooted out not only in Ukraine, but in all of Europe.”