I have always liked Rick Wiles and TruNews

By Rick Wiles | November 9, 2026

Dear Friend,

Last week, I heard two very serious warnings about a significant U.S. war in 2027. I must share them with you. That is part of my assignment from God: to keep you informed about the perilous times we are living in.

One week ago I flew to Dallas/Ft. Worth to meet with Christian business leaders. On Wednesday, I flew to San Juan, Puerto Rico. Why? Because in 2007 God gave me an assignment for His kingdom, and in 2010 He told me to finish the work by 2030. Twenty years have flown by so quickly. I have four years remaining to finish my assignment for Him. I opened an office in Puerto Rico and have assembled a talented team of young professionals who are eager to assist me.

The Flood

I’m writing this newsletter to you on Saturday afternoon after taking a break from cleaning up our home property following last week’s historic flood in our part of Florida. Local meteorologists said it was possibly the worst flooding in 200 years in St. Lucie County, Florida.

Susan and I live on three acres of rural land. We have lived through several hurricanes and numerous tropical storms. The creek that runs through our property has flooded after the hurricanes and storms, but never as much as it did last week. It was raining when I left our home for Miami International Airport. I told Susan to monitor the water level if the rain continued. Our daughter Karissa and six of our grandchildren were with Susan.

Early Monday morning, I called Susan to check on the situation. She said the water level was one foot beneath the top of the bridge. I told her to evacuate immediately. I’m glad she did, because within the hour the water was too deep over the road to drive through. Susan, Karissa, and her children, plus all the dogs, drove 30 miles south and stayed with our son and daughter-in-law, along with their children and pets! Susan said there were places on I-95 that were almost impassable. However, the Lord got everyone safely to Jeremy’s home.

Here is a photo of our front yard during a break in the rain:

We live on a one-lane county road that runs north-south between two state roads that run east-west. A bridge on the corner of our property is the only way across the creek. The creek is loaded with alligators. When my family was finally able to return home from the north side of the bridge, there was a six-foot alligator swimming in our front yard. Below is a photo of a car submerged on the road a few hundred yards south of our house.

I’m telling you these things so that I have the opportunity to praise our Heavenly Father. Unlike many of the older houses along the creek, our house is elevated on a mound and built on a 3-foot-high concrete foundation. The couple who lived here previously were building contractors. They built it right! Our house is a concrete fortress.

On the creek side of our house, the water level was one inch below the house’s baseline on the concrete foundation. The driveway directly in front of our house was under 2 ½ feet of water. It crested the second step of our front porch. Our backyard patio was underwater. The flooded creek stopped one inch below our patio door. When I came home on Friday, I could fish from my back porch. There were fish swimming around the steps! The creek surrounded my barn on all four sides.

Here is the good news: No water got inside our house. A small amount entered our garage, but there was no serious damage, aside from items on the floor. Water entered my barn and soaked things on the floor level. Fortunately, most of my items in the barn are on shelves.

I thank Almighty God for protecting my family and property. I rest in His love and protection. I give God all the praise and glory for protecting us. Sadly, many of our neighbors suffered significant losses. Yet, we are the closest to the creek! The same God who parted the Red Sea can hold back a country creek from going too far.

Okay, that’s enough about the flood. Let’s talk about the double warnings about war.

The First Warning

I departed Dallas/Ft. Worth on Tuesday night and arrived in San Juan at 1:38 AM Wednesday. During the 6.5-hour flight, I monitored the election results on my phone.

On Wednesday night, November 4, I listened to an interview with Mr. Simon Hunt. How old is he? I don’t know, but his first job was in 1956 as the personal assistant to Sir Ronald Prain, chairman of the Rhodesian Selection Trust. I was three years old at the time. I’m 73. You do the math.

Mr. Hunt made his mark and money in the global copper market. He is the founder and owner of Simon Hunt Strategic Services. He lives in Dubai and has connections with influential people worldwide.

In the podcast interview, Mr. Hunt said he had recently spoken with a former military officer who is now employed as an advisor to major multinational companies. An important source of information for this advisor is military quartermasters. Quartermasters are the officers who supervise logistics and requisitions, and distribute supplies and provisions. In short, a quartermaster is the procurement official who places orders for the things armies need to fight wars. Such acquisitions include uniforms, boots, ammunition, food, blood, body bags, and coffins.

This military advisor, who recently spoke privately with Mr. Hunt, said the intel he’s receiving from his quartermaster sources indicates heightened activity to urgently acquire, distribute, and stockpile the supplies needed for American troops to fight a war in the near future.

By listening to the activities of quartermasters ordering supplies in late 2026 for American armed forces, this advisor to corporations surmised that a horrific war is scheduled for sometime in the third or fourth quarters of 2027, meaning between July and December 2027.

Before the November 3rd midterm elections, Mr. Hunt expected a military strike on Iran would occur this month. He now believes the attack has been postponed. Mr. Hunt believes the expected military conflict in 2027 is our last window to prepare for the opening phase of the grand finale of World War III, which Hunt thinks will happen somewhere between 2029 and 2032. In my book Mega Fire, I estimated 2029 to 2036. I am no longer confident we will make it to 2036 without experiencing the most horrific war in the history of mankind.

The Realtor

Okay, I heard Simon Hunt’s story on Wednesday night, November 4. The next evening I met a young real estate agent to tour an apartment for rent in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He and I share the same name: Richard. I first met Richard last month during a previous trip to San Juan. I contacted a real estate company to arrange a tour of another apartment for rent. I am a certified Act 60 investor in Puerto Rico, and it is mandatory that I have a physical address on the island. I rented a small apartment in Old San Juan, but the lease expired. Although I love Old San Juan’s charm and atmosphere, I discovered it was not the best place for me to live. I stayed in a hotel during my trip last week.

During my October visit to San Juan, the agent who was supposed to give me an apartment tour canceled at the last minute due to illness. She sent Richard in her place. That’s how we met. At the end of the tour, he asked questions about my current and past activities. I told him that I am a Christian podcaster. He replied that he is developing a closer relationship with Jesus Christ, and that he attends a weekly Bible study class. I instantly knew the Holy Spirit divinely arranged our meeting for a purpose.

After we left the apartment last Thursday night (the second time I met Richard), he said to me outside, “Mr. Wiles, when you were in San Juan last month I told you that I attend a weekly Bible study.” I replied, “Sure, I remember it.” Richard said, “On my way here tonight to meet you, I called David, my friend who leads the Bible study, and told him that I met a Christian businessman from Florida who is a podcaster and knows a lot about world affairs.”

David asked, “What is his name?” Richard replied, “Rick Wiles.” David exclaimed, “I have followed Rick Wiles for years on TruNews. Where is he now? Can I meet him?”

Richard asked if I would be willing to meet David, and I said yes. Guess what? David’s apartment is located across the street from the hotel where I was staying!

Think about it: The original agent could not meet me and sent Richard. Richard attends David’s Bible study group. David lives across the street from the hotel where I was lodging. And David gave me the second war warning. Only the Holy Spirit can arrange these things.

The Second Warning

David, Richard, and I met in a local cafe. A former CIA official, David’s friend, attended too. He was a very cordial, friendly man in his forties. I asked the ex-CIA employee what was the worst thing he had ever witnessed. He instantly said, “Israel’s destruction of Gaza.”

That led us to talk about war. I told them what Simon Hunt said the previous night. David looked troubled. He told us that there is a young man in San Juan who recently came to salvation through faith in Jesus Christ. The Spirit of the Lord is also working grace in this young man’s wife. David invited them to attend a church worship service with him last Sunday and was confident they would be there. However, the couple was a no-show.

On Monday, David called the man to tell him he missed them at church. The husband is 40 years old and a reservist in one of America’s branches of the armed forces. The young husband told David that he and his wife stayed home on Sunday because his wife cried throughout the day.

David asked why she cried all day. The man said, “We said goodbye to each other.” Perplexed, David asked what was wrong. The 40-year-old reservist said he was called up to active duty. The young military officer said there is a massive call-up happening now across the United States. He told David that something really big is coming in 2027.

The man said to David, “I am 40 years old. Why do they need me? How big is this war they are expecting us to fight next year?”

Worldwide Calls to Stockpile Food

My next newsletter on Wednesday will focus on the unprecedented call by over 20 nations for their citizens to stockpile food, water, and supplies.

Dear friends, this is not fear porn. I am not trying to frighten you, but I am urgently calling on you to prepare for horrific events from 2027 through the early 2030s. We are already in World War III. 2027 will be a bloody, violent, destructive year. The third world war’s grand finale is up ahead sometime between 2029 and the early 2030s. I firmly believe that Chinese PLA troops will invade the USA after biological, chemical, and nuclear weapons have been used against the American people.

It is abundantly clear that President Trump did not receive the message from American voters on November 3. Instead, he is doubling down on his determination to crush Iran and seize their oil. The first sign was his elevation of Stephen Miller as White House Chief of Staff. Mr. Miller, an Ashkenazi, is a hardcore Zionist and defender of the State of Israel. The Zionists will not surrender control of the Trump Administration no matter how much opposition they receive from the American people.

Therefore, I am thoroughly persuaded that the United States and Israel will attack Iran in 2027. I expect significant blowback will harm our homeland. That’s why the Pentagon is fortifying all U.S. military bases to withstand 90 days without electricity, water, or food.

One more thing: My emergency preparedness company, American Reserves, is currently sold out of food and water filters. Restocking will not happen soon. How severe is the shortage? One major emergency food retailer, a name you would instantly recognize, recently called my company’s office and asked if we had any food we could sell to them!

If you have not read my book Mega Fire: America’s Next Fourth Turning Crisis, I strongly recommend you buy it on Amazon. It is available as a print book, ebook, and audiobook.

Our radio station WNDC will be on the air in Washington, D.C., no later than January 15, 2027, but possibly earlier. I believe the Lord sovereignly delayed the launch of the station so that we would go on the air at this critical hour of America’s destiny.

Doc Burkhart and I finished our 17-month study of the Book of Proverbs. This month we are studying Jude’s epistle. It is short, but filled with prophetic insight into the Last Days. You may access the lessons at MannaNation.com and Rick Wiles Today on YouTube.

No matter what happens in 2027, never lose sight of our destination: New Jerusalem!