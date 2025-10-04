https://mailchi.mp/trunews/a-message-from-rick-7272673?e=637f03a685

I have one regret about my new book Mega Fire: America’s Next Fourth Turning Crisis.

I think it is too optimistic.

I completed final edits in late July. My projection for the worst fighting in World War III was between 2029 and 2036. In recent weeks, however, world events have accelerated at an alarming pace. I’m not sure we will make it through 2026 without a nuclear war.

What’s driving my change of mind?

President Trump, the man who said he would end the Ukraine-Russia war in one day, is now pro-war. Sen. Lindsey Graham said on August 19 that President Trump is now ready to “crush” Russia’s economy. London’s newspapers boast that President Trump’s change of mind came after his private meetings with King Charles. (I’m not surprised. I said in 2022 that King Charles was the mastermind behind NATO’s strategy to provoke the Russian bear to fight.) President Zelensky crowed after the United Nations meeting that President Trump gave him permission to use American-made rockets to hit targets deep inside Russia. The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday (October 2, 2025) that President Trump signed-off on allowing U.S. intelligence agencies and the Department of War to provide intelligence for long-range missile strikes on Russia’s energy infrastructure (electric utilities, oil refineries, ports, etc.). The Journal also said President Trump is considering shipping Tomahawk and Barracuda missiles to NATO nations to be rerouted to Ukraine for strikes inside Russia. Tomahawks have a range of 1,500 miles. French President Emmanuel Macron’s government ordered all French hospitals to prepare for mass casualties by March, 2026. German Chancellor Merz told reporters on Monday that Germany is one step from war with Russia. He said, “Let me put it in a sentence that may be a little shocking at first glance…we are not at war, but we are no longer at peace either.” Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday that European leaders are eager for war with Russia. In a post on X, Orban warned that “outright pro-war proposals are on the table.” He was referring to an informal summit of EU leaders in Copenhagen this week. Orban posted on X: “They want to hand over EU funds to Ukraine. They are trying to accelerate Ukraine’s accession with all kinds of legal tricks. They want to finance arms deliveries. All these proposals clearly show that the Brusselians want to go to war.” Bloomberg News reported that German Chancellor Merz angrily lashed out at Hungarian PM Orban at the Copenhagen meeting, accusing Orban of blocking the EU scheme to build a “drone wall” to protect Europe from a Russian attack. When asked on Thursday about the militarization of Europe in preparation for World War III, Russian President Putin said, “I think no one doubts that such measures will force Russia to act, and Russia’s countermeasures will not be long in coming. It seems (to me) that the response to these threats will be, to put it mildly, very convincing.” Ukraine attacked Russia’s Yaroslavl oil refinery early Wednesday morning. Yaroslavl is the country’s fifth largest oil refinery. Unnamed Washington sources told NBC News on Thursday that President Trump authorized Ukraine to blow up Russia’s energy infrastructure. A massive explosion ripped through Chevron’s oil refinery in El Segundo, California, on Thursday night. The refinery is the largest oil-producing site on America’s West Coast. The Chevron refinery produces one-fifth of all motor vehicle fuels and 40% of all jet fuel consumed in Southern California. Fuel prices are expected to jump anywhere between 35 cents to 95 cents per gallon in California, Oregon, and Washington. Russian missiles and drones attacked multiple Ukrainian natural gas facilities early Friday and caused critical damage. Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) accused Ukraine and Poland of plotting a “false flag” operation in the European Union by using commandos disguised as Russian and Belarusian special forces for the purpose of drawing NATO into the Ukraine-Russia war.

World War III started on schedule on February 24, 2022! I encourage you to read Mega Fire: America’s Next Fourth Turning Crisis. The world’s condition in October 2025 is dire. I’ve never seen anything like this in my 72 years of life.

The good news is that Jesus Christ shall return for His people. King Jesus, not the rapture, is our blessed hope. I encourage you to draw close to our Lord and hide in the secret place of the Almighty. There is no other place to go for safety.

Your friend in Christ,

Rick Wiles

GET YOUR COPY OF MEGA FIRE TODAY!

© 2025 Mega Fire Alert. All rights reserved

Stay informed with the latest global developments

VERSE OF THE DAY

Proverbs 21:31

“The horse is prepared against the day of battle: but safety is of the LORD.”

What is Inside Mega Fire?