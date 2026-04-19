Richie from Boston is not someone I “follow”but occasionally I picked him up when has something interesting to say.

What DATA CENTERS Actually Are!

From New Zealand

The New Zealand Data Centers Market includes a total of 42 data centers and 18 data center providers.

https://www.datacenters.com/locations?query=New%20Zealand

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/thedetail/589770/a-new-southland-datacentre-would-be-the-country-s-second-largest-drain-on-power

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/ldr/589535/massive-ai-factory-could-impact-sea-life-cultural-values

He has produced this video which was BANNED on YouTube

BANNED ON YOUTUBE, THEY Are Going to Erase us ALL!!

Watch HERE

On another video he has highlighted the letter from Albert Pyke ( 33rd degree Freemason, Occultist, Grand Master and creator of the Southern Jurisdiction of the Masonic Scottish Rite Order) to Giuseppe Mazzini (Italian revolutionary leader of the mid 1800s as well as the Director of the Illuminati

Albert Pike Letter to Mazzini The Illuminati Plan for 3 World Wars, August 15, 1871

The following is a letter, that speculation claimed that Albert Pike wrote to Giuseppe Mazzini in 1871 regarding a conspiracy involving three world wars, that were planned in an attempt to take over the world. The Pike letter to Giuseppe Mazzini was on display in the British Museum Library in London until 1977. This letter has been claimed by many internet sites to reside in the British Library in London, which denies the letter exists.

• Giuseppe Mazzini was an Italian revolutionary leader of the mid 1800s as well as the Director of the Illuminati

• Albert Pike (historical Masonic figure) was a 33rd degree Freemason, Occultist, Grand Master and creator of the Southern Jurisdiction of the Masonic Scottish Rite Order Following are apparently extracts from the letter, showing how Three World Wars have been planned for many generations.

“The First World War must be brought about in order to permit the Illuminati to overthrow the power of the Czars in Russia and of making that country a fortress of atheistic Communism. The divergences caused by the “agentur” (agents) of the Illuminati between the British and Germanic Empires will be used to foment this war. At the end of the war, Communism will be built and used in order to destroy the other governments and in order to weaken the religions

“The Second World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences between the Fascists and the political Zionists. This war must be brought about so that Nazism is destroyed and that the political Zionism be strong enough to institute a sovereign state of Israel in Palestine. During the Second World War, International Communism must become strong enough in order to balance Christendom, which would be then restrained and held in check until the time when we would need it for the final social cataclysm.”

“The Third World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences caused by the “agentur” of the “Illuminati” between the political Zionists and the leaders of Islamic World. The war must be conducted in such a way that Islam (the Moslem Arabic World) and political Zionism (the State of Israel) mutually destroy each other.

Meanwhile the other nations, once more divided on this issue will be constrained to fight to the point of complete physical, moral, spiritual and economical exhaustion… We shall unleash the Nihilists and the atheists, and we shall provoke a formidable social cataclysm which in all its horror will show clearly to the nations the effect of absolute atheism, origin of savagery and of the most bloody turmoil.

Then everywhere, the citizens, obliged to defend themselves against the world minority of revolutionaries, will exterminate those destroyers of civilization, and the multitude, disillusioned with christianity, whose deistic spirits will from that moment be without compass or direction, anxious for an ideal, but without knowing where to render its adoration, will receive the true light through the universal manifestation of the pure doctrine of Lucifer, brought finally out in the public view.

This manifestation will result from the general reactionary movement which will follow the destruction of Christianity and atheism, both conquered and exterminated at the same time.”

https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:VA6C2:a171e8fb-f720-4ca4-a082-7bac6d85d920