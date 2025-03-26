Trump’s CDC Director pick Dr. Susan Monarez is a DARPA stooge and TRANSHUMANIST.

“I handpicked Susan for this job because she is a longtime champion of MAHA values, and a caring, compassionate and brilliant microbiologist and a tech wizard who will reorient CDC toward public health and gold-standard science. I’m so grateful to President Trump for making this appointment.”

She is quite literally the OPPOSITE of the MAHA agenda.

Things like this really make me feel like either we are getting seriously played, or someone around Trump is somehow forcing or encouraging him to pick absolutely TERRIBLE candidates to fulfil an agenda.

Or both.

MANY are starting to feel this way, and rightfully so.

There are many different tweets going around from the official X CDC Director account, but they aren’t actually made by Susan, they were made by the outgoing CDC Director.

Those aren’t my concern…But, this certainly is… Susan is the Deputy Director of ARPA-H (Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health) which is a subsidiary DoD DARPA project aimed at completely revamping our entire heath care apparatus into a dystopian AI fueled Transhumanist nightmare. mRNA is the glue that will hold this entire system together.

They want to be able to see INSIDE of our bodies, and monitor all of our medical data at all times, as well as store all our medical data on implantable devices that they always have access to.

It is all part of the coming Beast system. This pick also thoroughly explains “Project Stargate” and the implementation of mRNA “cancer vaccines”, which were touted on the second day of the Trump Administration by Larry Ellison and Sam Altman.

All of this on top of the fact that Elon Musk is plastered to Trump’s side, the guy who said Neuralink will “make the smartphone obsolete” and is actively pushing for a future for EVERYONE to have an Brain Computer Interface (BCI).

The trajectory of all of this is abundantly CLEAR, and should NOT be ignored… We are heading towards AI Governance Technocracy at WARP SPEED.

Just to recap, the lady who Trump just put in charge of public health at the CDC is 100% PRO mRNA, and 100% PRO AI Transhumanist takeover of our health. Not to mention she is a DARPA stooge. Yikes.

I guess she fits in perfectly with the coming Technocracy.

https://x.com/TPV_John/status/1904299622178410641