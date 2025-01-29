If you’ve got 5 hours to spare…

Update (1355 ET): Democrats were completely unhinged over the prospect of RFK Jr.'s ascent to the head of HHS during his confirmation hearing today - with Senator Liz Warren (D-MA) throwing tomahawks like a Super Mario Brothers Hammer Bro.

Warren badgered Kennedy over whether he would commit to not making money as HHS secretary amid ongoing lawsuits against vaccine makers.

"No one should be fooled here. As secretary of HHS, Robert Kennedy will have the power to undercut vaccines and vaccine manufacturing across our country," Warren concluded, after rattling off a list of ways in which he could influence his own lawsuits as head of HHS. "Kennedy can kill off access to vaccines and make millions of dollars while he does it. Kids might die but Robert Kennedy can keep cashing in," she continued.

To which Kennedy replied: "I support vaccines," and accused her of asking him not to sue drug companies.

NEW: Elizabeth Warren accidentally makes RFK Jr. look GREAT with the perfect softball question.



WARREN: "You're not going to take money from drug companies in any way, shape, or form?"



KENNEDY: "Who, me?"



WARREN: "Yes, you."



KENNEDY: "Oh, yeah. I'm happy to commit to that.

Elizabeth Warren (D- Massachussets)



Warren is an interesting one. She has received 748k from the healthcare industry but she has no corporate donors...that we know of.



This made me dive deeper into some strange connections since she has been the most outspoken over Kennedy by…

Warren asked Kennedy not to take any compensation from lawsuits against drug companies while he's secretary, and for a period of four years afterward - to which Kennedy agreed.

"You’re making me sound like a shill," Kennedy told warren after she brought up his legal work against drugmakers.

"You’re asking me to not sue drug companies and I’m not going to agree to that, senator," Kennedy continued, as supporters in the room cheered.

Warren replied that he could sue drug companies "as much as he wants."

Robert F Kennedy Jr., the man who could upend the incestuous relationship between big pharma and big government as head of Donald Trump's Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), will appear today at 10AM ET for a confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Finance, which oversees HHS.

Then on Thursday, Jan. 30, Kennedy - a former Democrat and independent presidential candidate - will attend a forum hosted by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

After he passes through both gauntlets, the Senate Finance Committee will vote on whether to advance him to a full Senate floor vote, where he must get a simple majority to gain confirmation. Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority in the chamber.

Wow... 5 minutes and @RonWyden has spouted multiple lies already.

1) RFK Jr. was responsible for measles outbreak

2) Mifepristone is safe

3) Trump shut down medicaid portals yesterday.



Goddamn liars. If they couldn't lie, they'd have nothing to say. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) January 29, 2025

According to Fox News, Kennedy will emphasize that he's not "anti-vaccine," and plans to say in his opening statement:

"I want to make sure the Committee is clear about a few things. News reports have claimed that I am anti-vaccine or anti-industry. Well, I am neither; I am pro-safety."

If confirmed, Kennedy would have control over 18 powerful federal agencies, including the CDC, the FDA, the NIH, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Kennedy is also expected to emphasize that he's not "the enemy of food producers. American farms are the bedrock of our culture and national security … I want to work with our farmers and food producers to remove burdensome regulations and unleash American ingenuity."

Kennedy has served as the chair / chief legal counsel for Children's Health Defense - a nonprofit organization he founded that advocates against unsafe vaccinations. Through CHD, Kennedy has sued the federal government numerous times - including a challenge over the authorization to administer the COVID vaccine for children.

Given the threat RFK Jr. poses to the aforementioned special interests, it's no surprise they've been coming after him tooth and nail.

2) @nytimes w/ a "fact check" on RFKJr for vaccine statements. The NY Times has been an ardent cheerleader of the COVID vaccines throughout the pandemic.



And no reporter has made more reporting mistakes to favour COVID vaccines than Apoorva Mandavilli. pic.twitter.com/LYSlUQQaNb — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) January 29, 2025

"There are a series of industries that actually make money from keeping us sick," Kennedy told Dr. Phil last year, which the host re-shared this week (per The Federalist). "You would think they want us healthy but they actually make more money if we get sicker. And of course, with the pharmaceutical companies, if you have a chronic illness then you’re a lifetime patient."

As The Federalist notes further:

Kennedy said the diabetes drug Ozempic in particular is being relied on to induce weight loss for a nation where more than two-thirds are overweight and 40 percent are obese. In November, the Biden administration proposed an 11th-hour rule to cover the medication under federal insurance programs. If confirmed as HHS secretary, Kennedy would decide whether to approve the $35 billion handout for drug manufacturers or terminate the proposal. Kennedy, however, has been a consistent critic of the medications now recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) for obese children as young as 12. “A sick child,” Kennedy said in his August endorsement speech of Trump, “is the best thing for the pharmaceutical industry. When American children or adults are sick with a chronic condition, they’re put on medication for their entire life.” Kennedy’s persistent antagonism of the pharmaceutical giants led to a shock in their stocks upon his nomination to lead the nearly $2 trillion agency in charge of regulating the drug industry. HHS holds jurisdiction over the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), making HHS a primary recruitment ground for the industry’s revolving door of influence, which Kennedy has pledged to eliminate.

The outlet further points out that during today's hearing, Kennedy will face questions from lawmakers on the Senate Finance Committee who have received roughly $7 million from drug companies between 2019 and 2024, according to a Federalist analysis of donations compiled by OpenSecrets.

Members of the Senate Health Committee, who will question Kennedy Thursday, have received more than $5.6 million in contributions from the pharmaceutical industry, or nearly $4.4 million around a similar timespan once excluding Sens. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn, who also serve on the Finance Committee. -The Federalist

DISGUSTING! In one of the most egregious slanders levied yet on a Trump cabinet nominee, Democrat Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii claims that RFK, Jr. wants to conduct the Tuskegee experiments on all Americans and millions will die if he is confirmed.

Even Kennedy's cousin came out against him, donning those little round rim glasses authoritarians seems to love.

Ambassador Caroline Kennedy’s statement to the US Senate on RFKJr’s nomination for HHS Secretary



This is a reading of a letter she just sent to Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions



I’m so proud of my courageous mother, who’s lived a life of dignity,… pic.twitter.com/feysNA0Wwp — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) January 28, 2025

That said, his former running mate, billionaire Nicole Shanahan, has his back - and has vowed to fund primary challenges to 13 US Senators who refuse to support Kennedy's confirmation.

JUST IN: Billionaire Nicole Shanahan vows to fund primary challengers of 13 specific U.S. Senators who don't support RFK Jr's confirmation, calls them out by name.



Good.



"I will make it my personal mission that you lose your seats in the Senate if you vote against the future… pic.twitter.com/JushhFdAcM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 29, 2025

RFK JR IS A ‘PREDATOR’ WHO PUT MICE IN BLENDER TO FEED HAWKS, SAYS COUSIN.

Robert Kennedy Jr is a “predator” who put mice in a blender to feed his hawks, his cousin has claimed in a letter submitted to lawmakers.

Caroline Kennedy claimed that Mr Kennedy, Donald Trump’s nominee for US health and human services secretary, would put chicks and mice in a blender in a “perverse scene of despair and violence”.

Mr Kennedy faces Senate confirmation hearings beginning on Wednesday.

It follows a series of bizarre stories about the former presidential candidate, including claims that he ate a dog in Korea – which he denies – and dismembered a whale corpse.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/science-and-disease/robert-f-kennedy-jr-us-health-secretary-trump-vaccines/

BOBBY IS AN OUTLIER: INSIDE RFK JR’S MAD WORLD OF CRACKPOTS, CRANKS AND VACCINE CONSPIRACIES.

The next US health secretary has suggested erecting a statue of the disgraced British doctor who claimed the MMR vaccine causes autism

https://x.com/kylenabecker/status/1884622458365592052

DEMOCRAT SEN. BRIAN SCHATZ OF HAWAII CLAIMS THAT RFK JR. WANTS TO CONDUCT THE TUSKEGEE EXPERIMENTS ON ALL AMERICANS.

DISGUSTING! In one of the most egregious slanders levied yet on a Trump cabinet nominee, Democrat Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii claims that RFK, Jr. wants to conduct the Tuskegee experiments on all Americans and millions will die if he is confirmed.

https://x.com/joma_gc/status/1884608487507849507

RFK JR: "I DON'T WANT TO TAKE FOOD AWAY FROM ANYBODY.”

RFK Jr: "I don't want to take food away from anybody. If you like a cheeseburger, a McDonald's cheeseburger, a diet coke, which my boss loves, and you should be able to get them."

https://x.com/charliekirk11/status/1884630213340107021

RFK AND SENATOR TINA SMITH GO HEAD TO HEAD OVER ANTI-DEPRESSANTS AND KIDS.

Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) defends antidepressants and says that SSRIs are not related to school shootings. She says that she took SSRIs and had a good experience. She doesn't want RFK Jr to advertise the dangers. RFK Jr says that her experience is not everyone else's experience.

https://x.com/AutismCapital/status/1884667379764125882

PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCIES NEED TO BE TRANSPARENT TO RESTORE TRUST.

RFK JR: "All these Democrats are opposed to me for partisan issues, they used to be my friends. They agreed with all the issues I've been working on my whole career. Now they're against me because anything President Trump does has to be discredited, derided, and vilified."

https://x.com/theblaze/status/1884648234112422098

RFK JR – SENATOR WARNOCK ACCUSES RFK OF EQUATING THE CDC TO NAZI DEATH CAMPS.

Video. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA): "You have compared the CDC's work to Nazi death camps. You have compared it to sexual abusers in the Catholic Church. Do you stand by those statements?"

RFK Jr: "I don't believe that I ever compared the CDC to Nazi death camps".

Warnock: "I have a transcript".

https://x.com/atrupar/status/1884661971691213146

SEN. WHITEHOUSE DEMANDS RFK JR RECANT HIS STATEMENTS ON VACCINES.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) demands that Robert Kennedy Jr promise to never say that any vaccines are unsafe and to pledge support for forced vaccinations.

Vaccine worshippers demand recitations of creeds and repentance from non-believers.

Vaccine worshippers demand recitations of creeds and repentance from non-believers.

https://x.com/LauraPowellEsq/status/1884657937068810367

CRITICISM FROM THE OTHER SIDE OF THE LEDGER

https://dailycaller.com/2025/01/24/robert-f-kennedy-jr-rfk-crispr-stock-gene-editing-mrna/

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has investments in biotech companies that use gene editing technology he previously cautioned against, his Senate confirmation ethics paperwork revealed Wednesday.

Kennedy holds dividend rights to multiple biotech firms, including a stake in CRISPR Therapeutics, ethics paperwork he filed in his bid to be confirmed as President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) revealed.

CRISPR Therapeutics touts a gene editing therapy, a technology which Kennedy has strongly cautioned against, previously warning it can cause cancer.

“Research on CRISPR gene editing for gene therapy applications shows it can lead to massive damage to chromosomes — known as chromothripsis — which can lead to cancer or an inherited disease in any children of the affected patient,” Kennedy wrote in a 2021 post on Facebook.

He also sounded the alarm on Microsoft founder Bill Gates’ use of CRISPR, warning that Gates and the World Economic Forum, both frequent targets of Kennedy’s harsh rhetoric, are prime purveyors of the technology.

Must read! Bill Gates + WEF are among the biggest promoters of CRISPR, a recently developed gene-editing technology, but scientists interviewed by The Defender warned about the technology's flaws and risks.

Kennedy’s stake in the CRISPR company is minor. The value of his holding is somewhere between $1,001 and $15,000, according to the ethics filing. (RELATED: RFK Jr. Wants Fluoride Out Of Water — And It’s Not Nearly As Crazy As His Detractors Claim)

But his stake in the company has caused many supporters of his Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement to raise eyebrows.

One X user criticized Kennedy’s investment and also criticized a recent White House partnership with technology company Oracle to use automated intelligence (AI) to develop mRNA vaccines.

“Looting the middle class with shitcoins and Warp Speed 2.0 with $590m to Moderna for new bird flu shots and now this Oracle bs. RFK Jr owns CRISPR stock and gene editing/mRNA companies are ripping. Shameless grifts,” Chase Merrill wrote.

Merrill was not alone in criticizing the $500 billion announcement from Trump on Project Stargate, a White House collaboration with Sam Altman’s Open AI, Larry Ellison’s software company Oracle and the Japanese finance giant SoftBank.

The project promises to raise half a trillion dollars to use AI to, among other things, develop mRNA vaccines to cure cancer.

Kennedy has been a staunch critic of mRNA vaccine technology, claiming the technology can lead to “crippling disease in the future.”

Kennedy’s ethics paperwork also revealed that he will continue to receive a 10 percent contingency fee from vaccine injury lawsuit cases he referred to the WisnerBaum law firm. The documents show he has earned over $800,000 from this arrangement.

“I will retain a contingency fee interest in cases that the ethics office of the Department of Health and Human Services has determined do not involve the United States as a party and in which the United States does not have a direct and substantial interest,” he wrote in the ethics filing.

Kennedy will face two Senate committees in his effort to be confirmed as Trump’s HHS Secretary.

The Senate Finance Committee scheduled Kennedy’s confirmation for Wednesday, Jan. 29. The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) scheduled their hearing for the next day, Jan. 30.

CRISPR FORETOLD