RFK Jr. is directing HHS to adapt to, and integrate with AI, the Internet of Bodies (IoB) and Forth Industrial Revolution through wearable devices, and implants that track your every health metric.

These devices will eventually use the 6G network to connect to the soon to be mandatory Digital ID, to measure your individual carbon usage for carbon taxes and lockdowns/restrictions.

Most of MAGA will cheer this on, not knowing that 6G technology will be used for ACTUAL digital enslavement via mRNA activation, and the Internet of Bodies (IoB).

The plan of the WEF as laid out in the 4th Industrial Revolution are for ALL OF US to become the “smartphone” via Brian Computer Interface (BCI) implants via mRNA jabs. They want to read our brain waves, and use AI to place thoughts into our brains that only they can control through the help of demons. AI will replace the Holy Spirit and officially sealing each person into damnation for eternity.

This is essentially an abomination of desolation in our own temple, which is the 3rd temple of God.

Trump knows full well this is DARPA (U.S. Military) created tech, which these companies are forwarding as their own.

This is the Transhumanism age of ‘iron mixed with clay’ that Daniel saw. We are living it in real time and there’s NO turning back.

Keep warning others before it’s too late!

“I Was a Leader on 5G, Now They’re Up to 6G”: Trump Praises Next-Gen Technology, Supercomputers

President Donald Trump joked about America’s leadership in 5G technology, saying, “I was a leader on 5G, now they’re up to 6G, let’s do it again.” He highlighted U.S. supercomputers, next-generation systems, and technological innovation, emphasizing how America is setting global standards. Trump engaged with attendees and reporters in a lighthearted tone, blending humor with a focus on America’s technological future.

