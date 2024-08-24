RFK Jr. was previously asked about how it felt to be condemned by his own family.

He told a story about how his father gave him a book just two weeks before he died.

RFK said he read the book multiple times, trying to figure out what lesson his dad wanted to give him.

Here is what he said:

"Camus had written this book called The Plague. My father gave it to me and he told me, with this kind of peculiar intensity, 'I want you to read this'."

"He said this with this directness that after he died, I ended up reading that book about three times, trying to figure out kind of what the message was that he was trying to give me."

Breakdown of the book: -

"The Plague" is set in a North African city hit by an unprecedented plague.

- The city is quarantined, and the story begins with a focus on the doctor's internal conflict.

- The doctor initially considers not helping because there is no treatment the unknown disease.

- Despite the risks, the doctor decides to comfort and serve the people.

- Camus, an existentialist, draws from Stoicism, focusing on duty and service.

- The doctor's actions bring order to the chaos, reflecting Stoic philosophy.

- RFK then discussed Sisyphus, a figure in Stoicism, who is happy despite his eternal, futile task.

- Sisyphus's happiness comes from fulfilling his duty (protecting people from a rolling stone), regardless of the outcome.

"For eternity [he] pushes a rock up a hill. He can never get it over the top. It always rolls back down and on top of him. And then he goes up and does it again," RFK said.

"Sisyphus is a happy man because he put his shoulder to the stone. He was given a duty and he does his duty. And that self-sacrifice that he makes, brings order to a chaotic universe."

"So for me to have kind of a concrete task that I know is right, and I'm open to criticism, I have a critical mind. If somebody shows me where I got it wrong, I'll change. I'm not dug in, I'm not hardheaded in that sense."

"But until somebody shows me that I'm gonna try to help these children and, you know, and I feel like it's a gift.

So, and the more people that abuse me, the bigger the gift is in some way."

