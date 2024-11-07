ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR., WHO ENDORSED DONALD TRUMP FOR HIS 2024 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN, SPOKE ON HIS INTENTIONS TO OVERHAUL SECTIONS OF THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) IF HE ASSUMES A ROLE IN TRUMP’S ADMINISTRATION.

He suggested that entire departments within the FDA, such as the nutrition division, should be eliminated due to what he deems as corruption and failure to protect public health, particularly for children.

Kennedy highlighted the FDA’s lack of regulatory control on products like sugary cereals in the U.S. that contain far more ingredients than similar products in other countries, calling for a clean-up of what he describes as entrenched issues within the agency.

While Kennedy did not advocate for dismantling the FDA outright, he gave a commitment to restoring its focus on “science-driven, evidence-based” policies.

Kennedy, a former independent presidential candidate, has been vocal about his anti-establishment stance on public health agencies.

In a recent social media post, he outlined the three mandates Trump allegedly gave him: to eliminate corruption in health agencies, reestablish rigorous scientific standards, and combat chronic disease across America.

He also alluded to plans, endorsed by Trump, to remove fluoride from public water supplies, which Kennedy associates with health risks.

The Response of Sasha Latypova

Sense Receptor@SenseReceptor

"What I was disappointed about is when he [RFK Jr.] joined Trump's campaign, he immediately stopped talking about vaccines...Is he going to be pigeonholed by people like Calley and Casey Means who [have been] installed?"

Retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova (@sasha_latypova) describes for Dr. Jane Ruby @RealDrJaneRuby) on The Dr. Jane Ruby Show some of her concerns regarding the upcoming Trump administration.

Latypova notes that while she thinks that Trump was able to win because of RFK Jr.'s endorsement/support, she has been disappointed that the outspoken "vaccine" critic has been silent on the issue since joining Trump's campaign.

"I actually texted Robert Kennedy Jr. this morning. Congratulations. And I said that Trump won because of him. Without him, Trump wouldn't have won. He would the people would not have united and turned up in numbers because some of those people are, you know, just decided to to believe in RFK Jr. and his position on vaccines, on health, and so forth.

Now what I was disappointed about is when he joined Trump's campaign, he immediately stopped talking about vaccines and started talking about, oh, food and toxic environment.

"And so that to me, that again, you know, is he going to be sidelined? Is he going to be pigeonholed by people like Calley and Casey Means who are total installed And they're already being promoted as, oh, key nominees for FDA and so forth.

So is he going to be sidelined and those those people are going to be put in front to, again, gaslight everyone, misdirect from the vaccine damage, and that's going to be what I'm going to be watching.

"I personally met several people, you know, through through, going to these meetings and testifying in presentations. I met several families who lost children to the mRNA shots. These parents, you know, even you sit with them in the room, you have to steel yourself how much pain that these people are going through.

And not a single mention from Trump on the campaign trail about the existence of these people and all this talk about food, their children are dead, and it's not because the parents gave them Captain Crunch.

But we're led to believe, yeah, we're led to believe that Captain Crunch and let's go protest in front of Kellogg's is such an important issue while children receive 27 injections of poison by the time they're two years old. So that needs to stop."