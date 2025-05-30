Alex Jones came out with the following

PROSECUTE ARREST AND IMPRISON FAUCI: For experimenting on, torturing and murdering orphan children. For helping to create Covid-19, blocking safe treatments, forcing toxic injections and killing millions. For torturing and killing Beagle dogs senselessly.

By Benjamin Wetmore Nov. 30, 2021 1:15 pm

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been the face of the COVID pandemic. He regularly opines about methods for controlling the spread of the virus. Fauci set major national policy for nearly two years for almost two years now on who can work, what businesses can remain open, what religious services are allowed, as well as on-again-off-again mask mandates.

His recent history of torturing beagles brought controversy and condemnation.

Less well known, however, is the torture and medical murder of at least 85 orphan minority children in New York, children who were vulnerable, could not consent, and who would not be missed.

The Gateway Pundit wrote about Fauci’s experiments on AIDS orphans in New York City back in October.

And, Ann Rosen at LifeSiteNews wrote a good recap of Fauci’s crimes against children earlier this month.

These children were buried in mass graves at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, NY in Westchester County and otherwise forgotten.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says that Anthony Fauci is America’s Joseph Mengele for what he did to poor orphan minority kids in the 1980’s.

FAUCI COMPARED TO NAZI MONSTER JOSEPH MENGELE FOR BUTCHERING ORPHANS

These extreme claims are the subject of a new book by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., called “The Real Anthony Fauci.” In Chapter 7, the Kennedy heir lays out “NIAID’s Barbaric and Illegal Experiments on Children”

KENNEDY ALLEGES FAUCI USED ORPHAN KIDS AS CHEAP TESTERS FOR CHEMO TREATMENTS AND HARSH AIDS DRUGS LIKE AZT

Kennedy refers to Fauci as America’s ‘homegrown Mengele.’

An excerpt below from Kennedy’s explosive book describing Fauci’s medical experiments on children:

Robert Kennedy sat for an interview this past month to journalist James Corbett where he laid out some key arguments from the book and specifically explained the facts on Fauci’s illegal testing on orphan children:

Fauci tested harsh chemotherapy drugs on orphan children in order to determine its use for AIDS treatments in the 1980s

Fauci got control of foster homes in 7 states

Children were tortured to death

Children were denied guardians and any kind of legal protector

Children who refused to take Fauci’s drugs had feeding tubes installed so drug companies could administer the drugs even when the kids fought back

Most of the children did not have HIV/AIDS, they were just used as guinea pigs to see if they could survive the harsh drug regimen

At least 85 kids died as part of these experiments

RFK JR.: FAUCI KILLED 85 KIDS, FORCING THEM TO TEST OUT CHEMO DRUGS AGAINST THEIR WILL, CUTTING THEM TO INSTALL FEEDING TUBES WHEN THEY RESISTED

The graveyard where these children were thrown into a pit, filled with hundreds of coffins sometimes stuffed with multiple children, is buried under an astroturf pit in New York. These are the victims of Fauci’s crimes, says Kennedy.

Another excerpt from Kennedy’s shocking new book that outlines how Dr. Fauci preyed on vulnerable black and Hispanic orphan children in order to use them for medical experimentation, below:

KIDS KILLED BY FAUCI DUMPED INTO A MASS GRAVE IN NEW YORK

The Kennedy book has 2200 footnotes, anticipating the left-wing fact-check regime which will attempt to discredit the book by parsing apart every part of his shocking research.

These claims are so extreme they are hard to believe anyone would defend them.

But in a written history of the Fauci crimes, the rationale for these crimes against children was explained by Jeanne Bergman, a writer and editor for the AIDS journal of Housing Works, as she wrote:

“Should children of three, six, or even 12 years get to decide if they will or will not take their medicine? Of course not, particularly when irregular dosing may result in multiplying drug-resistant HIV. All responsible parents and caregivers understand that children can’t make crucial life and death decisions for themselves, and the law recognizes this fact, too, such that children can neither give nor withhold medical consent. Columbia University ran the clinical trials the only way the kids could get the drugs that kept them alive.”

Mandatory treatments of children were necessary according to these Fauci defenders. Refusal by the children would not be tolerated. Studies showed that forced feeding tubes were preferable to giving the kids any choice.

KIDS FORCED TO PARTICIPATE IN FAUCI’S MEDICAL EXPERIMENTS THAT KILLED THEM

In 2004 the BBC broadcast a four-part documentary on Fauci’s crimes against children, called “Guinea Pigs.” The broadcast was never shown on American television.

BBC DOCUMENTARY TRIED TO TELL THE STORY OF FAUCI’S CHILD GUINEA PIGS, WAS SUPPRESSED

Authorities later investigated the deaths and cleared Fauci from any wrongdoing. A study done by two researchers that worked within the National Institutes of Health, where Dr. Fauci has enormous clout, gave Fauci a clean bill of health for his research using poor orphan minority children that resulted in their deaths. They concluded that the children needed better guardians and to make sure that their legal rights were properly represented by a neutral third party.

FAUCI WAS CLEARED BY 2008 STUDY DONE BY TWO NIH ETHICISTS WHO WHITEWASHED CRIMES AGAINST KIDS

A Nurse at the time who participated in the testing told the 2004 BBC documentary:

“I did as I was told by the doctors. If they were dying, if they were vomiting, we were told that this was because they had HIV/AIDS and that this was to be expected.”

Ghislaine Maxwell is being tried in New York this week for procuring teens for sex for the late Jeffrey Epstein during roughly the same period as Dr. Anthony Fauci procured New York orphan pre-teens for medical torture for big Pharma.

According to the documentary and researchers including Kennedy, the nurse was witnessing children who were suffering side effects to the drugs given to them by Fauci. Most of them had never been infected with HIV/AIDS in the first place. These children suffered in silence and were silently killed, and then anonymously discarded into a mass grave when they were dead and no longer useful.