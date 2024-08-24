This is the most extraordinary political moment I have ever witnessed.

Chants of "USA" and "Bobby" break out as leaders from both the Democratic and Republican sides have united to challenge the oligarchy that has suppressed Americans for generations.

Listen to Trump speak:

“For the past 16 months, Bobby has run an extraordinary campaign for president of the United States. I know because he also went after me a couple of times. I didn't like it, and I mean this sincerely.”

“Had he been allowed to enter the Democrat primary, he would have easily beaten Joe Biden, but they wouldn't let him in. They put up rules. I've never seen rules like, he had to have 65% of the vote in order to run. You know, little things like that.”

“His candidacy has inspired millions and millions of Americans, raised critical issues that have been too long ignored in this country, and brought together people from across the political spectrum in a positive campaign grounded in the American values of his father, Robert Kennedy, a great man, and his uncle, President John F. Kennedy.

“And I know that they are looking down right now, and they are very, very proud of Bobby. I'm proud of Bobby, you want to know the truth? And I don't think I've ever introduced anyone that got applause like he just got. I must tell you, I don't think it's true. I don't think I've ever introduced anybody. I got applause like that. Amazing.

“Soon after, I was. I can't even believe I have to say this. Nearly assassinated in Pennsylvania last month, Bobby called me to express his best wishes. He noticed firsthand the risks incurred by leaders who stand up to the corrupt political establishment. When you stand up, you bring on some trouble for yourself.

“But you have to do what's right. You have to do what's right for the country. I will tell you, we are both in this to do what's right for the country. That's one thing I can tell.”

https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1827137160694124558