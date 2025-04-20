I thought it worthwhile to revisit this from 2019-20

Chinese Government Foreknowledge? Drill for Coronavirus 30 Days Before Wuhan Military Games

Chinese Government foreknowledge

is a now another factor in the mysterious and ongoing coronavirus epidemic. Thanks to the brave reporting of Chinese citizen journalist Jennifer Zeng (and Spiro Skouras for his video interview), we have learnt some shocking information: the Chinese Government ran a drill or exercise on September 18th, 2019, in Wuhan, where they simulated a response for … a novel coronavirus strain! What are the chances of the Chinese authorities randomly choosing to practice for a coronavirus entering their country, given the thousands of pathogens and diseases they could have practiced for? This drill was held exactly 30 days before the key date of October 18th, 2019 – the same date when the Wuhan Military Games began and also the very same date when Event 201 (Big Pharma, Bill Gates, China’s CDC, America’s CDC, etc.) was held in the USA which was also simulating a ‘fictional’ scenario of how to handle a coronavirus epidemic.

Chinese Government Foreknowledge Beyond the Realm of Coincidence

On her site, Zeng posted a English translation of the Chinese article Wuhan Customs Holds 30 Days Countdown to Military Games and Emergency Response Drill at Ports which revealed the drill, which is highly reminiscent of Western (especially USG) false flag operations, which usually contain telltale signs of manipulation such as foreknowledge and ‘coincidental’ drills for an attack or event which later becomes reality. Here are the first 3 paragraphs:

“This afternoon (September 18), an inbound flight from an unknown country arrived at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport. All in a sudden, the portal nuclear radiation monitoring system alarmed. Wuhan Tianhe International Airport Customs, subordinate of Wuhan Customs, immediately controlled and reinvestigated the passenger who triggered the alarm and his baggage. It is found that the passenger was carrying a bottle of “Myanmar ore” which seriously exceeded the standard radiation level. In the meantime, an airline company reported that “A passenger on the inbound flight felt uncomfortable, had trouble breathing, and showed unstable vital signs”. The airport customs immediately initiated the contingency plan and quickly started to transfer the patient, clean the aircraft, and further investigate those who had direct and indirect contacts with the passenger. Two hours later, the Wuhan Emergency Center reported that the patient had been clinically diagnosed as novel coronavirus infection. This picture shows the scene where the port emergency response drill was held at the Wuhan airport during the day, in response to the 30-day countdown to the 2019 Wuhan Customs Military Games. With the Military Game opening within 30 days, the joint executive committee of the Wuhan Customs and Military Games Commission held this emergency response drill at the Wuhan Tianhe Airport, by the theme of “Safeguarding the Customs and Ensuring the Security of the Military Games.” The purpose of this drill was to enhance risk prevention at the ports, to increase the effectiveness of portal inspections, and to further strengthen the ability of Wuhan Custom to react to urgent incidents, especially in areas of public health …”

The picture referred to is either this one below or the featured image above:

Note from Jennifer Zeng: There is no photo caption in the original report. Could be people attending the drill.

Implications

As Zeng says, the average person in China has no idea about the source of the virus, the background to the epidemic and now this new information on Chinese Government foreknowledge. The majority of people there get their information via China’s social media platforms such as WeChat and Weibo – which are heavily monitored and censored. In fact, there were draconian new laws just passed in China, which decree that you get 15 years in jail for “spreading rumors” and the death sentence for “purposely spreading (the coronavirus) disease.” So what are the implications of this?

Firstly, it shows that Chinese Government – just like the major Western players, USG, CDC, Big Pharma, Bill Gates and co – are in on it.

Secondly, it potentially weakens the theory that this is a race-based bioweapon. If the Chinese knew this was coming and allowed it (at the very least) or deliberately created and released it (at the very worst), they are shooting themselves in the foot. It is far more likely they would create a non-race based bioweapon. Reports are that deaths have climbed in Iran and are starting to accumulate all over the world, so the jury is still out on this issue. It should be noted that the USG certainly has a long history of experimenting upon its own citizens [e.g. Operation Sea-Spray (1950), Norfolk Naval Supply Center experiments (1951), Operation Big Itch (1954), Project 112 (1962), etc.]. Why assume the Chinese Government is any better?

Is the Chinese Government signing on to the depopulation agenda?

There are still many more questions than answers with this coronavirus epidemic, however Chinese Government foreknowledge is a very interesting piece of the puzzle. I will end by linking to another article on Zeng’s website, A State of Torture, which details her extreme suffering at the hands of the brutal Chinese regime which in 1999 turned against Falun Gong practitioners, imprisoning them, torturing them, killing them and even harvesting their organs. Falun Gong (or Falun Dafa) is a modern Chinese spiritual practice that combines meditation and exercises with a morality-focused philosophy on the 3 qualities of truth, compassion and tolerance. It differs from Qi Gong schools in its absence of fees or formal membership and its lack of ritual. It is entirely apolitical! It has been shown time and time again to greatly improve mental and physical health. At one point, 1 in every 12 Chinese people were practicing it. Although it in no way threatened the Chinese Government, officials felt outnumbered and their power threatened, so they destroyed it in a savage and sickening fashion. This is, unfortunately, the kind of darkness we are dealing with when it comes to the Chinese Government.

Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles and senior researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Steemit and FB

(Jennifer’s note: Following is the English translation done by Youth Production of an official Chinese repot 武汉海关举办军运会倒计时30天暨口岸突发事件应急处置演练)

Sep.18.2019 17:29 sina.com 927.hbtv.com.cn

This afternoon (September 18), an inbound flight from an unknown country arrived at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport. All in a sudden, the portal nuclear radiation monitoring system alarmed. Wuhan Tianhe International Airport Customs, subordinate of Wuhan Customs, immediately controlled and reinvestigated the passenger who triggered the alarm and his baggage. It is found that the passenger was carrying a bottle of “Myanmar ore” which seriously exceeded the standard radiation level.

Jennifer’s note: There is no photo caption in the original report. Could be people attending the drill.

In the meantime, an airline company reported that “A passenger on the inbound flight felt uncomfortable, had trouble breathing, and showed unstable vital signs”. The airport customs immediately initiated the contingency plan and quickly started to transfer the patient, clean the aircraft, and further investigate those who had direct and indirect contacts with the passenger. Two hours later, the Wuhan Emergency Center reported that the patient had been clinically diagnosed as novel coronavirus infection.

This picture shows the scene where the port emergency response drill was held at the Wuhan airport during the day, in response to the 30-day countdown to the 2019 Wuhan Customs Military Games. With the Military Game opening within 30 days, the joint executive committee of the Wuhan Customs and Military Games Commission held this emergency response drill at the Wuhan Tianhe Airport, by the theme of "Safeguarding the Customs and Ensuring the Security of the Military Games.” The purpose of this drill was to enhance risk prevention at the ports, to increase the effectiveness of portal inspections, and to further strengthen the ability of Wuhan Custom to react to urgent incidents, especially in areas of public health and possible nuclear radiation overshoots.

Jennifer’s note: There is no photo caption in the original report. Could be someone giving a presentation.

Emphasizing on “practical operation and practical results in practical events,” the drill was performed as if it was real, simulating an actual case of the Novel Coronavirus infection as recently discovered in the Wuhan airport. The drill practice involved epidemiological investigation, medical screening, temporary quarantine zone setting, isolation detention, case transfer, sanitary treatment, and other crucial risk management steps. Moreover, the drill also carefully simulated a recent discovery of baggage with overshooting nuclear radiation.

Wu Yang, director of the Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Department of the Hubei Disease Control and Prevention Center of Hubei, said that the customs, as the forefront of the prevention and control of infectious diseases, has become the first guardian of the country's security. According to the Wuhan customs, the current situation of risk prevention and control in the country is very serious, among which nuclear security is an important part of national security as it concerns national security, people's health, social stability, economic development and the major country status. In 2018, the Chinese customs conducted strict quarantine inspection at ports of entry and exit, monitored body temperature of 650 million people, detected more than 15,000 cases of infectious diseases, monitored 1,049,000 people for physical examination, and detected more than 12,000 cases of infectious diseases.

According to Wuhan Airport Customs vice Deputy Li Zhenhan, the customs has done a great deal of work in the early stage to ensure the safety of the ports, and has formulated eight emergency plans, including nuclear and radiation safety incidents, chemical emergencies, biological emergencies, foodborne disease emergencies at ports, public health emergencies at ports, and animal and plant quarantine emergencies at ports; It has established an emergency response system with comprehensive coverage, rapid response, efficient operation and proper handling; A disposal expert group and a liaison group were established; The portal type nuclear radiation monitoring system has been adopted, and a working mechanism of radiation detection has been formed, which includes initial detection alarm, quantitative and qualitative analysis and personal protection; The customs has strengthened cooperation with the provincial Health Commission and the Wuhan Institute of Virology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and established mechanisms for notifying the epidemic, transferring cases, and cooperating on key infectious diseases; It has carried out special combat training, desktop rehearsal and large-scale actual combat drill in real time to strengthen emergency coordination and handling capacity; It has set up quick screening room for the entire port and sent more nurses to the station to improve the quality of sample.

Jennifer’s note: There is no photo caption in the original report. Could be someone attending the drill, or reporting about it. The badge she wears says “Chutian Transportation Radio, FM 92.7”.

By the end of August, Wuhan customs had detected 42 confirmed cases at ports, up 133.3 percent year-on-year, including 12 cases of dengue fever. In the next step, Wuhan customs will strengthen supervision, establish a rotating duty system, maintain 24-hour emergency response and disposal status, strengthen personnel training in radiation monitoring and counter-terrorism security, increase the supply of personal protection technical equipment, and strengthen the linkage with Ministry of Ecology and Environment and port joint inspection departments to form a joint force. In terms of health and quarantine, an outbreak risk analysis team has been set up to analyze the risk of outbreak importation from nearly 100 countries involved in the Military Games. Wuhan Customs will corporate with port customs and do a good job in disease monitoring and prevention and control at ports, handling public health emergencies, and building and implementing linkage mechanisms. Wuhan Customs will do a good job in quarantine and inspection of key personnel and means of transport, ensure security at the gates of the country, and ensure safe military transport.

(Reporter Yang Jun, Correspondent Chen Liling)

2/20/2020

Original Chinese report at http://bit.ly/2P9PPcE

