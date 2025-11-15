Based on a video by Ania K I have decided to go back to a story from January, 2024 that erupted but then just disappeared.

There are stories which predate this which point to a endemic problem

1991 - Hirschel Pekkar

2013 -the child-rape assembly line

Rabbi Nuchem Rosenberg—who is 63 with a long, graying beard—recently sat down with me to explain what he described as a “child-rape assembly line” among sects of fundamentalist Jews. He cleared his throat. “I’m going to be graphic,” he said.

A member of Brooklyn’s Satmar Hasidim fundamentalist branch of Orthodox Judaism, Nuchem designs and repairs mikvahs in compliance with Torah Law. The mikvah is a ritual Jewish bathhouse used for purification. Devout Jews are required to cleanse themselves in the mikvah on a variety of occasions: Women must visit following menstruation, and men have to make an appearance before the High Holidays, such as Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Many of the devout also purify themselves before and after the act of sex and before the Sabbath.

https://www.vice.com/en/article/the-child-rape-assembly-line-0000141-v20n11/

Rabbi Nuchem Rosenbergwho is 63 with a long, graying beardrecently sat down with me to explain what he described as a child-rape assembly line among sects of fundamentalist Jews. He cleared his throat. Im going to be graphic, he said.



A member of Brooklyns Satmar Hasidim fundamentalist branch of Orthodox Judaism, Nuchem designs and repairs mikvahs in compliance with Torah Law. The mikvah is a ritual Jewish bathhouse used for purification. Devout Jews are required to cleanse themselves in the mikvah on a variety of occasions: women must visit following menstruation, and men have to make an appearance before the High Holidays such as Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Many of the devout also purify themselves before and after the act of sex, and before the Sabbath.



On a visit to Jerusalem in 2005, Rabbi Rosenberg entered into a mikvah in one of the holiest neighborhoods in the city, Mea Shearim. I opened a door that entered into a schvitz, he told me. Vapors everywhere, I can barely see. My eyes adjust, and I see an old man, my age, long white beard, a holy-looking man, sitting in the vapors. On his lap, facing away from him, is a boy, maybe seven years old. And the old man is having anal sex with this boy.



Rabbi Rosenberg paused, gathered himself, and went on: This boy was speared on the man like an animal, like a pig, and the boy was saying nothing. But on his facefear. The old man [looked at me] without any fear, as if this was common practice. He didnt stop. I was so angry, I confronted him. He removed the boy from his penis, and I took the boy aside. I told this man, Its a sin before God, a mishkovzucher. What are you doing to this boys soul? Youre destroying this boy! He had a sponge on a stick to clean his back, and he hit me across the face with it. How dare you interrupt me! he said. I had heard of these things for a long time, but now I had seen.



The child sex abuse crisis in ultra-Orthodox Judaism, like that in the Catholic Church, has produced its share of shocking headlines in recent years. In New York, and in the prominent Orthodox communities of Israel and London, allegations of child molestation and rape have been rampant. The alleged abusers are schoolteachers, rabbis, fathers, unclesfigures of male authority. The victims, like those of Catholic priests, are mostly boys. Rabbi Rosenberg believes around half of young males in Brooklyns Hasidic communitythe largest in the United States and one of the largest in the worldhave been victims of sexual assault perpetrated by their elders. Ben Hirsch, director of Survivors for Justice, a Brooklyn organization that advocates for Orthodox sex abuse victims, thinks the real number is higher. From anecdotal evidence, were looking at over 50 percent. It has almost become a rite of passage.



Ultra-Orthodox Jews who speak out about these abuses are ruined and condemned to exile by their own community. Dr. Amy Neustein, a nonfundamentalist Orthodox Jewish sociologist and editor of Tempest in the Temple: Jewish Communities and Child Sex Scandals, told me the story of a series of Hasidic mothers in Brooklyn she got to know who complained that their children were being preyed on by their husbands.



In these cases, the accused men very quickly and effectively engage the rabbis, the Orthodox politicians, and powerful Orthodox rabbis who donate handsomely to political clubs. The goal, she told me, is to excise the mother from the childs life. Rabbinical courts cast the mothers aside, and the effects are permanent. The mother is amputated. One woman befriended by Dr. Neustein, a music student at a college outside New York, lost contact with all six of her children, including an infant she was breastfeeding at the time of their separation.



...



The powerful menand it is worth noting that this community is regulated by men onlywho govern the world of ultra-Orthodox Judaism would rather their adherents be blind in their faith, their eyes closed to the horrors Rabbi Rosenberg is exposing. Like the Catholic establishment, the rabbinate seeks to cover up the crimes, quiet the victims, protect the abusers, and deflect potential criticism of their institutional practices. Those who speak out are vilified, and the faithful learn to shut their mouths. When the father of the seven-year-old boy whom Rabbi Rosenberg rescued from the Jerusalem bathhouse showed up to collect his son, he couldnt believe his son had been raped. Trembling, terrified, he whisked his son away to get medical help, but was still too scared to raise a formal complaint. According to Ben and Survivors for Justice, The greatest sin is not the abuse, but talking about the abuse. Kids and parents who step forward to complain are crushed.



As for Rabbi Rosenberg, when he voiced his concerns to the rabbinate in Israel, he was brought up on charges by the mishmeres hatznuis, the archconservative Orthodox modesty squad, which regulates, often through threats of violence, proper moral conduct and dress in the relations between men and women. The modesty squad is a sort of Jewish Taliban. According to Rabbi Rosenberg, the rapist he caught in the act was a member of the modesty squad, which charged him with the unconscionable offense of having previously been seen walking down a street in Jerusalem with a married woman. But its OK to molest children, he adds.



...



Michael, who is completing a book on the topic, noted that the infamous Rabbi Elior Chen, convicted in 2010 in what was arguably Israels worst case of serial child abuse, is still defended in public statements by leading ultra-Orthodox rabbis. Among other legal and moral crimes, the rabbi forced his victims to eat feces, claiming that this cruelty was necessary to purify the children he abused.



...



Families saddled with an increasing number of children soon enter into a cycle of poverty. There is simultaneously an extreme separation of the sexes, which is unprecedented in the history of the Hasidim. There is limited general education, to the point that most men in the community are educated only to the third grade, and receive absolutely no sexual education. No secular newspapers are allowed, and internet access is forbidden. The men in the community are undereducated by design, Ben said. You have a community that has been infantilized. They have been trained not to think. Its a sort of totalitarian control.



The rabbis, dominating an ignorant and largely poverty-stricken flock, determine the fate of every individual in the community. Nothing is done without the consent of the rabbinical establishment. A man wants to buy a new carhe goes to the rabbi for counsel. A man wants to marrythe rabbi tells him whether or not he should marry a particular bride. As for the women, they dont get to ask the rabbi anything. Their place is beneath contempt.



Michael told me that current Orthodox leadership, accruing wealth from the tithes of subservient followers, is drifting to the right, politically as well as religiously. Many rabbis in New York City have taken up the banner of neoliberalism. Every English-language Orthodox publication I know embraced Romney during the 2012 elections, decried national health insurance, blamed liberals for bribing the lower classes, he said. In Orthodox society, just as in America at large, the financial mismatch between the elite and the rest of us is ominously large.



Michael also notes that the problem is not confined to the extremists. The same patterns of victim-blaming, covering up, idealizing the rabbis so that cover-ups arent even acknowledged, are found all across the spectrum of Orthodoxy, he told me. The Orthodox left was shamefully slow to react to Rabbi Baruch Lanners abuse or to the similar case of Rabbi Mordechai Elon. Rabbi Lanner, a former New Jersey yeshiva high school principal, was found guilty in 2000 of sexually abusing dozens of teenage students over the decades of his tenure. Rabbi Elon, who had publicly denounced homosexuality, was convicted last August on two counts of forcible sexual assault on a male minor, following several years of reports of his abuse of young boys.



I have children come to me with their parents, and the blood is coming out of the anus, Rabbi Rosenberg told me when we met. These are zombies for life. What are we to do?



This of course is the key question, and no answers are forthcoming. Michael holds out little hope that the situation will change. If Orthodox institutions continue on their current trajectory, he said, Id say things could get worse before they get better.



A few weeks after our interview, Rabbi Rosenberg was walking through the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn when an unidentified man rushed up behind him, tapped him on the shoulder, and threw a cup of bleach in his face. He went to the hospital with facial burns and was temporarily blinded. Such is the measure of justice among the Satmar that a once-respected rabbi, now amputated from the community, should find himself chemically burned on a street in a neighborhood considered holy.



Later Rabbi Rosenberg told me a story of being surrounded by young boys in Williamsburg. The boys cursed him, laughed at him, threatened him, and spat at him. He wondered how many of them would end up molested.

https://www.neogaf.com/threads/the-child-rape-assembly-line-a-scathing-vice-exposé-on-hasidic-rape-culture.715107/#google_vignette

Other stories

Tunnels under the Chabad HQ in New York

In January, 2024 this story broke

But the story was quickly buried, the tunnels concreted over and no investigation ever made.

This story was covered by the UK Daily Mail

A new video shows the secret ‘underground tunnel’ dug by a group of young Orthodox Jewish men that is at the core of a bizarre dispute with religious leaders.

The tunnel was discovered by rabbis in December, who were horrified that the young men had burrowed it from the Chabad Lubavitch synagogue in Crown Heights.

Initially, local site Crown Heights Info reported that it led all the way to a women’s mikvah at the end of the street - several houses away.

However the operators of that women’s mikvah say it does not, and instead connects the synagogue with an out-of-use historic men’s mikvah at 770 Eastern Parkway - the synagogue site.

The NYPD is yet to confirm exactly where the tunnel leads, what is being used for or what the young men have been charged with.

Sources at the synagogue insist it is not a tunnel and instead is part of an unofficial expansion that has been in the works for years. The young men had grown tired of waiting for the expansion and took matters into their own hands, according to people involved.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12942605/Inside-secret-tunnel-built-extremist-Jewish-students-linking-historic-cleansing-bath-Brooklyn-synagogue-discovered-homeowner-heard-suspicious-noises-night.html

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/galleries/article-12943261/Inside-secret-tunnel-built-young-Jewish-men-Brooklyn.html

Investigation shows the tunnels are allegedy connected to the local Children’s Museum

Going deeper, there was a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse in mikvah

https://x.com/KlonnyPin_Gosch/status/1744813016179233215

The court documents

https://cases.justia.com/new-york/other-courts/2023-2023-ny-slip-op-33946-u.pdf?ts=1699568423

Stew Peters did a report on this back in January, 2024

Stew Peters | Secret Tunnel Network in NY

Watch HERE

The counter-story

No investigation would be complete with the other side of the story to help you make up your mind.

A media storm over the tunnel discovered under a Chabad House in New York has triggered a spike in antisemitic conspiracy theories.

The tunnel – discovered and filled in yesterday by the NYPD – stretched from the Chabad House to an unused mikvah. Quickly, though, social media users have been quick to discuss a supposed “Jewish tunnel network” in New York.

Far-right commentator Nick Fuentes called the tunnel “freaky stuff”. “I don’t think I’ve ever heard of anybody who’s doing anything good who is digging tunnels under the city… that’s usually the beginning of a very dark story,” he said on his livestream America First.

https://www.thejc.com/news/usa/chabad-tunnels-story-sparks-wave-of-online-antisemitism-rjcc3mml

I found this during my research - perhaps unrelated to this story but related to the general theme of ritual child sexual abuse

Sexual abuse under the Getty Museum

https://childrenunderthegetty.com/