Settlers set fire to Palestinian homes and vehicles in the West Bank in protest against the Gaza ceasefire, which Trump said he is ‘not confident’ about

US President Donald Trump has removed sanctions previously imposed on illegal extremist settlers in the occupied West Bank, just hours after his inauguration on 20 January and as part of his first executive orders.

The White House announced the “recission” of “Executive Order 14115 of 1 February 2024 (Imposing Certain Sanctions on Persons Undermining Peace, Security, and Stability in the West Bank).”

Israeli Finance Minister and Religious Zionist party leader Bezalel Smotrich welcomed Trump’s decision.

“I sincerely thank President Donald Trump for his just decision to lift the sanctions imposed by the Biden administration against settlers and activists in right-wing organizations. These sanctions were a severe and blatant foreign intervention in Israel’s internal affairs and an unjustified violation of democratic principles and the mutual respect that should guide relations between friendly nations,” he said via X.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir also welcomed “the historic decision of incoming US President Donald Trump to lift the sanctions imposed by the Biden administration on the settlers of Judea and Samaria,” calling it the “righting of an injustice.”

The order was signed by the administration of former president Joe Biden in February 2024.

Trump is popular among Israel’s far-right settler movement due to his policies – which in his last term saw the recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights and the moving of the US Embassy to Jerusalem. It has been heavily anticipated that Trump will support Israeli ambitions for annexation of the West Bank.

On the eve of his inauguration, Israeli settlers carried out large-scale attacks on the villages of Al-Funduq and Jinsafut, east of Qalqilya in the occupied West Bank, setting fire to Palestinian homes, vehicles, and shops.

https://x.com/bezalelsm/status/1881579206967951819?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1881579206967951819%7Ctwgr%5Ec264dddea9c11875cc7f01e9d383e509a30e7786%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fthecradle.co%2Farticles-id%2F28551

Earlier that evening, Israel shuttered dozens of checkpoints and entrances into the West Bank and carried out a massive campaign of arbitrary arrests, detaining over 60 Palestinians.

Israeli settlers also rampaged through several Palestinian towns in the West Bank on 19 January in a show of anger at the ceasefire deal in Gaza – which has so far seen the release of three Israeli captives in exchange for 90 Palestinians.

Defense Minister Israel Katz has ordered the release of all settlers in administrative detention, in line with an announcement made in November.

Smotrich, Ben Gvir, and their extremist settler follower base are opposed to the deal. National Security Minister Ben Gvir has announced his resignation from the government as a result.

Trump said on Monday he was “not confident” about the ceasefire in Gaza. According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, both Trump and Biden assured Israel that it has the right to continue the war on the strip.

The Israeli army signaled on 20 January that it has ordered preparation for a possible resumption of fighting in Gaza. Israel has already violated the ceasefire, injuring several civilians with gunfire, including a child. The army also said it is preparing for “major operations” in the West Bank.

Israeli troops began a mass operation in Jenin on Tuesday, after the PA reportedly ended its six-week siege on the city.

Released Israeli Hostages GO VIRAL For Saying This (Banned In Israel)

Laith Marouf: Ceasefire Deal Between Israel and Gaza

At least seven Palestinians have been killed in the new Israeli operation, which comes after a six-week siege on the city by the PA

Israel launched a large-scale military operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on 21 January, coinciding with an airstrike on it and the killing of several Palestinians.

https://x.com/TheCradleMedia/status/1881679562993451268?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1881679562993451268%7Ctwgr%5Efd19b526ef4be4c16249c466a388a43b34258762%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fthecradle.co%2Farticles-id%2F28553

“The army, Shin Bet, and Border Police have launched an operation to thwart terrorism in Jenin,” the Israeli military said in a statement. The operation has been dubbed “Iron Wall.”

At least seven Palestinians have been killed and around 70 wounded due to the bombing and the ground incursion into Jenin and its refugee camp.

“Israeli warplanes are taking apart in the aggression on the city of Jenin and its camp, as troops stormed with a large number of military vehicles from the Jalameh military checkpoint, shortly after special forces were discovered in the Jabarat neighborhood,” WAFA news agency’s correspondent reported, adding that Apache helicopters opened fire at Jenin camp.

Israeli snipers have been deployed across neighborhoods in the camp.

The Jenin Brigade of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement’s Quds Brigades said in a statement that its fighters are “confronting the invading occupation forces on the battle fronts and showering the enemy forces with heavy volleys of bullets according to the requirements and conditions of the field.”

The Israeli army’s Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, said on 20 January that Israel must prepare for “major” operations in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) had been besieging the Jenin camp for six weeks in an operation that Ramallah said was aimed at rooting out the Jenin Brigade and establishing control over the camp.

According to a PA official cited by Times of Israel on 17 January, the PA reached a deal with the Jenin Brigade to end the siege. The deal reportedly requires specific members of the Jenin Brigade to hand over their weapons and allows the PA to operate freely in the refugee camp, the official stated.

Haaretz newspaper reported on Monday, citing a Palestinian source, that Israel asked the PA security services to withdraw from Jenin before the Israeli army entered.

Israeli forces occupying Syria have established six military points in Quneitra Governorate since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government in December

The Israeli army has begun work on establishing a new military point in territory it illegally occupies in the countryside of Quneitra Governorate in southeast Syria, Al Jazeera reported on 21 January.

“Two days ago, the Israeli occupation began work on establishing a military point in the Jabatha al-Khashab Forest area in the Quneitra countryside,” Mohammed Abdel Rahman, a resident of the area, told Al-Jazeera.

Abdel Rahman added that Israeli bulldozers entered the region, uprooted hundreds of trees, and prevented residents from approaching the site, declaring it to be a closed military zone.

He said residents of the town of Jabatha al-Khashab are worried the establishment of the checkpoint will allow the Israeli military to further encircle them and limit their free movements.

The resident said the new fortifications extend for a distance of one kilometer towards Jabatha al-Khashab on agricultural lands containing fruit orchards owned by the town's citizens. The Israeli army has also built new roads towards the border strip with the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

Immediately after the overthrow of president Bashar al-Assad on 8 December 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of Syrian territory.

The occupying Israeli forces established six military points in Quneitra Governorate, including in the town of Hadar, the village of Qurs al-Nafal, and Al-Tulul al-Hamr (north of the governorate), the town of Al-Hamidiyah, the town of Kodna, and another near Al-Mantara Dam (in the south).

After Assad fell, Israel also immediately carried out a massive bombing campaign to destroy virtually all of the Syrian army's heavy weapons and infrastructure.

Israeli forces are now within artillery fire range of the Mezzeh Military Airbase on the outskirts of Damascus.

On 15 January, an Israeli drone targeted a military convoy belonging to the Military Operations Department of the new Syrian government, which is led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the former Al-Qaeda affiliate.

The drone opened fire in the town of Ghadir al-Bustan in the southern Quneitra countryside, killing the town's mayor, Abdo al-Koma, and wounding others.

Syria's de facto ruler, HTS leader Ahmad al-Sharaa (formerly known as Abu Mohammad al-Julani), has stated that the new Syrian government poses no threat to Israel, adding that now that Iran's military presence in Syria is a thing of the past, Israel no longer has an excuse for occupying Syrian land.