Jeff Berwick

Jeffrey Epstein’s Prison Guard Says He’s STILL ALIVE!

Newly surfaced documents in the Epstein files identify a Metropolitan Correctional Center officer as the anonymous 4chan poster who alleged he witnessed suspicious activity the night before Jeffrey Epstein’s reported death, including a wheelchair transfer and an unlogged trip van. Based on this evidence, Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger argues there is credible evidence Epstein may have been secretly removed from the prison and replaced before the suicide narrative emerged.



The discussion also points to alleged discrepancies in post-mortem photos—such as differences in ears and nose shape—as further circumstantial support, while acknowledging uncertainty about how bodies change after death. The segment broadens into speculation about Epstein’s elite connections, portraying him as a protected asset of powerful families and institutions, and concludes that the official story should not be taken at face value.

